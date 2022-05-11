ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Aaaay!! Henry Winkler memoir scheduled for 2024

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HsbD_0faFE9CV00
Books Henry Winkler FILE — Henry Winkler arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards, on Jan. 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. Celadon Books announced Wednesday that it has a deal with Winkler to tell his life story. The memoir, currently untitled, is scheduled for 2024. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Henry Winkler is busy as ever these days, but the actor is still making time to write a memoir.

Celadon Books announced Wednesday that it has a deal with Winkler to tell his life story. The memoir, currently untitled, is scheduled for 2024. Winkler, 76, became famous in the 1970s as “The Fonz” on the sitcom “Happy Days” and has worked steadily ever since. His hundreds of TV and movie credits include “Arrested Development,” Parks and Recreation" and, in an Emmy-winning role as the title character, the HBO series “Barry.”

“I am both excited and nervous to contemplate writing a memoir, because it’s hard to remember what happened the day before yesterday. But here I go!” Winkler said in a statement,

Winkler has worked on several previous books, including “I’ve Never Met An Idiot On The River: Reflections on Family, Photography, and Fly-Fishing" and the children's series “Here's Hank” and “Alien Superstar,” for which he collaborated with Lin Oliver.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Henry And Max Winkler Team For The First Time On Limited Series ‘King Rex’ For HBO, Malcolm Spellman and Nichelle Tramble Spellman EPing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Even as their hit Emmy-winning comedy Barry makes its long awaited return, HBO is looking to stay in business with its star Henry Winkler as sources tell Deadline that HBO is developing the new limited series King Rex with Henry Winkler attached to star and his son, Max, directing the pilot. It would mark the first time the father-son duo have worked together in the business and both Winklers are also exec producing. Joining them as exec producers are Malcolm Spellman and Nichelle Tramble Spellman who will exec produce through their The 51 banner along...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Barry’ Has Never Been Darker, and Henry Winkler Is Having the Time of His Life

Click here to read the full article. Season 3 might be the most sinister “Barry” has been, but that hasn’t put a damper on Henry Winkler at all. At the first mention of these latest episodes of the HBO series being “a little darker,” Winkler didn’t miss a beat. “To help myself, I went out and got a battery-operated miner cap,” Winkler said. If Winkler seems unfazed by digging into the more unsavory side of Gene Cousineau, the Valley-based acting coach (who is now effectively a hostage of Bill Hader’s hitman title character), it’s partly due to him knowing this was coming from...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

HBO Max Greenlights Peyton List Ghost Romance Special Event, Acquires Henry Winkler’s ‘Hank Zipzer’ & More

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max is expanding its kids and family programming slate with B-Loved, a ghostly romance two-part special event starring Peyton List (Cobra Kai), along with three live-action acquisitions, including all three seasons of Hank Zipzer, based on the book written by Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver, inspired by Winkler’s life. B-Loved (working title), from Endeavor Content and Wonder Worldwide, stars List as Bea, a free-spirited teenage ghost who forms a special friendship with the new boy in town, Cole, whose house she has been inhabiting for over 100 years. With the help of a...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Winkler
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Celadon Books#Hbo#The Associated Press
Popculture

'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Officially Happening, Jeff Garlin Not Returning

It's been announced that The Goldbergs Season 10 is officially happening, but series star Jeff Garlin will not be returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Pers sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘That ’90s Show’: Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon & Wilmer Valderrama Set To Reprise ‘That ’70s Show’ Roles In Spinoff

Click here to read the full article. It’s official: all of the original young cast of That ’70s Show except for Danny Masterson are set to return for the upcoming Netflix spinoff series That ’90s Show. In what has been labeled as “legacy cast making special guest appearances”, Topher Grace is set to reprise his role as Eric Forman, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti and Wilmer Valderrama as Fez. They join ‘That ’70s Show alums Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who are series regulars and executive producers on That ’90s Show. In...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Deadline

‘Jerry And Marge Go Large’ Premiere Date, First-Look Photos: Bryan Cranston & Annette Bening Lead Paramount+ Comedy

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ today unveiled first-look photos for its upcoming film Jerry and Marge Go Large, starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening, also announcing that it will premiere exclusively on the platform in the U.S. on June 17. The film will roll out on Paramount+ in Australia, Canada and Latin America and in additional markets, when the service becomes available there later this year. It will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution in remaining international markets. Jerry and Marge Go Large is inspired by the remarkable true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston), who discovers a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler & Megan Mullally To Star In Wedding Comedy ‘The Fabulous Four’ — Cannes Market Hot Pic

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise), Oscar nominee Bette Midler (The First Wives Club) and Emmy winner Megan Mullally (Will And Grace) are attached to star in The Fabulous Four from director Jocelyn Moorhouse (The Dressmaker). The feel-good comedy will follow two life-long friends (Sarandon, Mullally) who travel to Key West to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). When there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up, and sparks, drinks and romance fly. The plan is to start pre-production in July and begin filming in September in Atlanta, Georgia and Key West, Florida. Sierra/Affinity is launching international sales next week in Cannes and the project will...
MOVIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
100K+
Followers
102K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy