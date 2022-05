CEDARBURG — In some respects, this season feels like an extension of Kaila Haws’ first year with the Cedarburg boys tennis program. The Bulldogs coach, who previously served as the head coach of the school’s girls program, explained that the reason for that is there were so many meets condensed into a shortened season last year, so she had a much different role than she would have anticipated in her debut. The good news is that the team did not have any losses due to graduation, so she is happy to have a full year with her team.

CEDARBURG, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO