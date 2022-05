Burlington resident Jason Trombley, 41, said he’s never voted — it hasn't ever been a priority. From 2019 to 2021, while Trombley was incarcerated at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, he said he was interested in casting a ballot. But, when he sat down to do it, the process to get from checking a box to actually having that vote counted felt too onerous.

VERMONT STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO