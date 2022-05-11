ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Man dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Everett (Everett, WA)

By Susan Klien
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BU29z_0faFD6W700

On Monday night, a man in his 60s lost his life after being hit by an SUV in Everett.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on Evergreen Way near Pecks Drive at approximately 10:30 p.m. The early reports revealed that the man stepped into the roadway and got struck by a Dodge Durango. The driver of the involved vehicle is in his late teens.

The teen driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the officers. According to the authorities, there were no indications of impairment and the driver is not facing any criminal charges. No other details are available.

The crash remains under investigation.

May 11, 2022

Source: Fox 13 Seattle

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle, Washington

Traffic Collision Detectives Investigating After Driver Fatally Strikes Cyclist on 4th Avenue

SPD detectives are investigating after a driver in a Jeep fatally struck a cyclist Wednesday morning in a collision on 4th Avenue. Around 10:30 AM, the driver of the Jeep was turning out of a parking lot along 4th Avenue South and Holgate Street, preparing to turn north. The driver stopped to wait for vehicle traffic and was looking south when a cyclist approached on the sidewalk from the north. The driver collided with the cyclist while turning on to 4thAvenue.
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, 2 injured following a traffic collision near Kent (Kent, WA)

On Thursday morning, one person died while two others suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Kent. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the 27100 block of East Valley Highway before 4 a.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash. According to the officials, two people sustained injuries and one person was killed as a result of the accident.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

1 dead, 2 injured in crash on East Valley Highway near Kent

KENT, Wash. - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday morning on East Valley Highway. Crews with Puget Sound Fire responded to a report of a two-car collision in the 27100 block of East Valley Highway before 4 a.m. near Kent. Fire officials told...
KENT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Everett, WA
Accidents
kpq.com

Woman Dead, Child Flown to Hospital in I-90 Crash in Kittitas County

A 33 year-old woman is dead, while a seven-year-old boy was flown to a hospital after a roll over crash on I-90 in Kittitas County last evening. Troopers say the woman was traveling eastbound on I-90 north of Easton just after 6:30 when she left the roadway to right, and then re-entered the roadway while rolling and coming to a rest in the left lane.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a bicycle crash in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood (Seattle, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. As per the initial information, the fatal bicycle crash took place at about 10:35 a.m. near Fourth Avenue South and South Holgate Street. The early reports showed that a vehicle hit a bicycle for reasons that are yet to be known. The bicyclist, an adult man, was rushed to Harborview Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash near Granite Falls (Granite Falls, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, one person died following a two-vehicle accident near Granite Falls. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 1:30 p.m. on SR 92 near Jordan Rd in which a dump truck and a motorcycle were involved. The preliminary investigation indicated that the dump truck was traveling eastbound on SR 92 when it approached a roundabout.
GRANITE FALLS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wa#Dodge#Fox 13 Seattle
Nationwide Report

Man dead, pregnant woman hurt following a motorcycle crash in Pasco (Pasco, WA)

On Tuesday afternoon, a 21-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Pasco. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place a little after 4:30 PM in the area of 4th Avenue and West A Street. The preliminary reports showed that the motorcycle rider was traveling in the area of the intersection when it crashed into the side of a red car.
PASCO, WA
Nationwide Report

3 people, including a 3-year-old child injured after a two-vehicle crash in Quincy (Quincy, WA)

On Tuesday, a 3-year-old child and two others suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Quincy. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place shortly before 6:10 a.m. on State Route 281 and Road 5 Northwest in Grant County. The preliminary investigation indicated that a 32-year-old Quincy man was driving his pickup truck on the freeway while a 43-year-old Mattawa woman was northbound on the freeway with a 3-year-old passenger.
QUINCY, WA
ifiberone.com

33-year-old woman dies in Kittitas County crash with her 7-year-old son riding in the back seat

EASTON - Washington state troopers say a 33-year-old Spanaway woman is dead after wrecking her vehicle on I-90 in Kittitas County Wednesday evening. State Patrol officials say at about 6:39 p.m., the woman was going west on I-90 just north of Easton when she left the road to the right, hit a cement barrier, went back into the lanes of travel and rolled across all lanes of travel ejecting the driver.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

1 seriously injured in Aurora motel parking lot shooting

SEATTLE - A man in his 20s was seriously injured in a shooting overnight in North Seattle, police said. The shooting happened at the Emerald Motel's parking lot in the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North before midnight Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found the man laying in the parking...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Investigation
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a traffic collision in Benton County involving two semi-trucks (Plymouth, WA)

On Wednesday morning, at least one person suffered injuries following a crash that also brought down power lines in Benton County. As per the initial information, the crash involving two semi-trucks took place at the intersection of WA-14 and S Plymouth Rd at about 5:00 a.m. The early reports showed that two semi-trucks crashed into each other for reasons that are yet to be known. At least one person suffered injuries as a result of crash; however, it is unknown how many people in total were involved or if their injuries were life-threatening.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Officers involved, man killed in Wenatchee police shooting identified

WENATCHEE — Investigators on Thursday released the names of a man killed and officers involved in Saturday’s police shooting in Wenatchee. The man killed in the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old East Wenatchee resident Alexander J. White, according to the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit. Investigators...
WENATCHEE, WA
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Kevin Gudde dead after getting struck by a vehicle in Ephrata (Ephrata, WA)

Officials identified 31-year-old Kevin Gudde as the victim who was killed after getting struck by a vehicle Monday in Ephrata. The fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at around 9:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Alder Street Northwest near Ephrata High School. The investigation reports showed that a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 23-year-old Aaron J Koski, of Moses Lake, hit the walking pedestrian.
EPHRATA, WA
Nationwide Report

52-year-old Pedra Camarena Pastor seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash south of Prosser (Prosser, WA)

Authorities identified 52-year-old Pedra Camarena Pastor, from Grandview, as the man who suffered serious injuries following a traffic collision on Monday south of Prosser. The two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Highway 221 and Sellards Road shortly after 5 p.m. According to the investigation reports, Matthew E Berg, of Kennewick, had stopped his pickup at the intersection when he pulled into the path of the Nissan Sentra, driven by Camarena Pastor.
PROSSER, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigate deadly crash in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on 4th Ave. S and S Holgate St. in SoDo Wednesday morning. According to Seattle Police Department (SPD), roads will be shut down in the area while detectives investigate the scene and collect evidence. Authorities are asking drivers to find...
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy