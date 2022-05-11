Man dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Everett (Everett, WA)

On Monday night, a man in his 60s lost his life after being hit by an SUV in Everett.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on Evergreen Way near Pecks Drive at approximately 10:30 p.m. The early reports revealed that the man stepped into the roadway and got struck by a Dodge Durango. The driver of the involved vehicle is in his late teens.

The teen driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the officers. According to the authorities, there were no indications of impairment and the driver is not facing any criminal charges. No other details are available.

The crash remains under investigation.

Source: Fox 13 Seattle