Early cupcakes, no freezes, AFC East closers: The best-case Jets schedule scenario

The NFL masters of promotion have somehow found a way to make the release of their schedule into one of the biggest days on the offseason calendar. It is amazing how much interest there is in the schedule of games coming out with four months to go before those games will be kicked off.

Consider, also, that we already know who the opponents are and where the games will be played. We’re just waiting to find out which week each game will be. Still, the schedule is a huge factor in how teams fare. Catch a team at the right time and it can mean a win instead of a loss and vice versa.

We’re not able to predict injuries or other things that will come up during the course of the season, but we have an idea of some teams you’d rather see early in the season and avoid later in the season.

Here is our crack at the ideal Jets schedule for 2022 before the actual dates are revealed on Thursday:

Trevor Lawrence has a new coach and new teammates, but his Jaguars appear as if they’ll have some of the same struggles in 2022. Getty Images

The Jets open at home for the first time since 2019, against an opponent that was worse than the Jets were last year and a team the Jets beat in 2021. The Jaguars made some major roster moves this offseason, but it could take awhile for them to come together as a team. The Jets have not won a game in September since 2018. They desperately need to see some winnable games in September. We give them one here.

Deshaun Watson is going to be suspended. We just don’t know how long. That is why the Jets hope to get the Browns early in the schedule before their new quarterback will be on the field. Watson’s suspension for alleged sexual misconduct won’t be over by Week 2, so let’s give the Jets a trip to Cleveland here with the idea that they will see Jacoby Brissett at quarterback instead of Watson.

Bill Belichick’s teams traditionally get better as the season goes along, so maybe the Jets can catch New England in this early-season matchup and beat their division rivals for the first time since 2015. The Jets get their only Monday Night Football appearance of the season here.

The Jets have only won one game in Pittsburgh, and that came in the 2010 regular season. Then they lost there a few weeks later in the AFC Championship Game. It’s always a tough trip, but maybe the Jets can catch the Steelers searching to find a Ben Roethlisberger replacement. Will Kenny Pickett or Mitch Trubisky be the guy in this game?

The third matchup of the season for the Jets with another 2021 first-round quarterback. Justin Fields and Zach Wilson get to duke it out for the first time in the NFL. This is another winnable game for the Jets, who could have a decent start to the season with this schedule.

The Jets can ask Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in person why he didn’t choose to be traded to play with them. Getty Images

Back-to-back home games for the Jets, and in this one they get to see Tyreek Hill for the first time in a Dolphins uniform. The Jets missing out on trading for Hill will be the story of the week.

There is no good time to play the Bills, who have become one of the best teams in the NFL. I’m giving the Jets a trip there early enough in the season that it likely won’t be 3 degrees outside. They get a primetime appearance against the Bills to try to see whether the gap has closed at all.

This is the Jets’ longest trip of the season, but they get a nice cushion before and after the game. The Jets have not won in Seattle since 1997 (Bill Parcells’ first game), so it has been awhile. Russell Wilson’s departure will give the Jets some hope of breaking the losing streak.

“The bye comes at the perfect time,” Robert Saleh says when he sees the schedule come out. The Jets get a nice, long midseason break to rest up and recalibrate after their cross-country trip.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals recovered from their surprising loss to the Jets last year by winning the AFC title. Getty Images

The Jets come back from the bye with consecutive games against playoff teams. It is a tough way to start the second half of the season and we’ll find out if the Jets can be contenders in this stretch. Maybe the Jets should start Mike White in this one .

There’s never a good time to play Aaron Rodgers, but the tundra should not be frozen yet. The Jets should be well-rested at least.

The Jets are 3-2 all-time in Minnesota. This is their first trip to U.S. Bank Stadium. Weather won’t be a factor with the indoor game. The question after this game will be whether the Jets’ playoff hopes are still alive heading into December.

The stretch run begins with a winnable game against the Lions. It feels as if it was 10 years ago the last time the Jets and Lions played. That was Sam Darnold’s debut and the Jets’ last win in September. Matt Patricia and Todd Bowles were the coaches that night. There has been plenty of change for both teams since.

The Jets avoid Russell Wilson on their trip to Seattle, but see him here in Denver. It’s hard to see how the Jets win this one.

OK, so I loaded the early part of the schedule with easy games and now the Jets have a bunch of tough games to end the season. I think the Jets will be better off with a hot start. They need to gain some confidence. If they start off 0-3 again, the season will be lost.

Bill Belichick’s Patriots haven’t lost at home to the Jets in more than a decade. Getty Images

The Jets get to spend Christmas Eve in Foxborough, a place where they have not won since the playoffs after the 2010 season. Can the Jets give their fans a gift with a win over Belichick?

The Jets ring in 2023 with a visit from the Ravens. Maybe Baltimore will have nothing to play for in this game and the Jets can pull off the upset.

This beat writer wants a trip to South Florida in January. It’s that simple.