The Bruins know PNC Arena will be rocking for Game 5 against the Hurricanes on Tuesday night, but Bruce Cassidy is hopeful to use it in their favor. The first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series between Boston and Carolina now is a best-of-three after the Bruins won Games 3 and 4 after dropping Games 1 and 2. It’s clear Hurricanes fans are loud and passionate, all you have to do is listen to the broadcast on TV and hear them constantly cheering.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO