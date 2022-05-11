UFC’s Jan Blachowicz wants to fight Vladimir Putin

Jan Blachowicz (28-9, 17 finishes) returns to action for the first time since losing the UFC light heavyweight title in October. The 39-year-old from Poland faces Aleksandar Rakic (14-2, 10 finishes) on Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. In the latest Post Fight Interview, Blachowicz recently connected via Zoom with The Post’s Scott Fontana for a Q&A session.

Q: You got to meet a life-size Lego version of yourself. What did you think of it?

A: I was happy because everybody has [a] kid inside. When I was young, I played; I love Lego, so when they called me and they said that they want to do something like this, I said, “OK, no problem. Let’s go. Let’s do it.” I was happy like a kid.

Q: Do you think the artist did a good job?

A: Yeah, really good job. I’m happy because I look very similar. Of course, it’s Lego, yeah. But anyway, they make [a] really good job. Eighty-thousand pieces [or] something like this.

Q: You were a harsh critic of your October performance against Glover Teixeira, when you lost the championship. What do you think of your performance in that fight?

A: I wasn’t champion [on] this night. Glover was champion. He is a champion right now. But anyway, I need to find what happened wrong, why I feel so bad in this fight, what goes wrong because I didn’t know [at the time]. But now, I think that I [found] the answer. That’s why I’m happy that I will fight soon because this fight also [will] give me some answers.

Q: Have you watched it since that night?

A: No, I don’t like [the] fight. Not yet. I’m not ready for that (laughs).

Q: Do you watch your other past fights?

A: I just watch the best moments, just the knockout, some good kicks. Full fight sometimes, but the best moments always. Full fight? I don’t know, maybe I saw three or four of my full fights.

Jan Blachowicz (left) battles Glover Teixeira in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during UFC 267. Zuffa LLC

Q: What do you miss about being the champion?

A: That was [a] great year for me. I’m happy that I was a champion. I tried for this all my life. Of course, I lose the belt. But anyway, I have defended, I was a champion, so that was [an] amazing adventure for me to do something good. Best moment in my life. … The belt is for me, like, you watch “Lord of the Rings” or read the books? There was the ring. Gollum, he wanted the ring so much that he [would] do everything to get it, and I feel the same to the belt, and I [will] do everything to get this belt back because it’s like my treasure, my precious. I know how it seemed to have it, and I want it back.

Q: Are you a fan of “The Witcher” fantasy series from your countryman Andrzej Sapkowski?

A: Of course; books and game, not this Netflix show. … They f–ked up. For me (sorry for the language), I am [a] big fan, and I waited for this, and I cry (laughs). I was disappointed.

Q: What did the show mess up?

A: Everything. Did you read the books? Read the books first, then play then game, and you [will] understand everything.

Q: You spoke recently about the neck issue that caused this fight to be delayed. You treated it without surgery. Do you expect surgery may be necessary in the future?

A: We don’t know. We’re gonna see. … I don’t feel anything right now, but they say maybe in [the] future, this thing [will come] back, and then maybe gonna have to do some surgery. But right now, I’m still doing the rehabilitation because I don’t want to do surgery in [the] future.

Q: How do you believe your skills match up against those of Rakic?

A: He’s a standup fighter. He knows wrestling and, of course, how to fight on the ground, but his best weapon is stand up. He’s [a] powerful, very dynamic, very big guy. I like to fight in stand up also, so I think that people are gonna love this fight. His style and my style, it’s [a] guarantee of a very good fight. People will be excited, but this time, I will not forget my legendary Polish power.

Q: What does a win over Rakic do for you? Do you believe you could earn the next title shot?

A: Of course. First of all, I think only about Rakic right now, but I’m No. 1 [in the UFC rankings]. Rakic is No. 3. Me or him — of course, it’s gonna be me — will be next for a title shot.

Q: How do you expect Teixeira’s first title defense against Jiri Prochazka to go?

A: I like both of them. I’m gonna keep my fingers [crossed] for Glover because I want to take the belt from his hips (laughs). And I hope, if he wins the fight, he defends the belt, he will not go to retire; him give me the chance for a rematch. But if not, if Jiri wins the fight, also will be good matchup you know for European people. They’re gonna love this fight. Everybody waits for this fight.

Q: You posted a Ukraine flag on Instagram in February. How closely are you following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which shares a border with Poland?

A: Whole Poland like that because you never know what’s going to happen. Whole lot of people from Ukraine escape to Poland. We try to help them. They live in our houses. We help them with how we can. Every day, you wake up, and first thing that you do, you check [the] internet [for] what’s happened, when it was the first week. Now, it’s people maybe [are] not used to that but don’t panic like in the first week of war. When you hear [a] weird sound, everybody [would] wake up and watch from the window what’s happened. But Ukraine, they good, they do great job. Nobody expected that they were gonna defend so tough. Russia, they kill children, women over there. They are not soldiers; they are murderers, what they [are] doing over there. I hope that this madness will stop.

Q: Have you and your family taken in any refugees from Ukraine?

A: My cousin, he’s got a woman [who is] pregnant who lives in his home; together, they live right now. I don’t take [in] anybody [yet]. … Soon, I will move to a bigger home. Then, I will have space, so maybe I will take someone [in].

Q: Earlier this year, Kamaru Usman had said he believed he could go up two divisions and beat you for the title when you were champion. What do you think of that?

A: He is the best fighter in the world right now, yes? That would be [a] pleasure for me to fight against someone like him. Why not? We can do it in [the] future. I will be ready. It will be [an] exciting fight.

Jan Blachowicz (left) in his win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 259. Zuffa LLC

Q: Do you recall your first experience watching MMA?

A: I watched highlights of, not sure [if] you remember, Igor Vovchanchyn. This was [the] first highlight I saw, and that changed my life because I said, “OK, I want [to] do the same [as] this guy does.” Of course, my style is completely different. I fight in [a] different way.

Q: You can fight any person who has ever lived. Who do you pick?

A: [Vladimir] Putin. I would show him what [the] whole world wants to show him, where is his place.

Q: Typical walkaround weight between fights?

A: It depends what I eat (laughs), but it’s something like 225, 230 [pounds] sometimes.

Q: Typical weight on fight night?

A: 220.

Q: What fight from your regional scene days should fans watch?

A: A lot of the fights are very good [from] when I fought for KSW. … Rematch with [Rameau Thierry] Sokoudjou [in November 2011]. I think a good fight was also with Goran Reljic [in March 2013]. … Christian M’Pumbu [in September 2008]. Very good submission [victory]. Julio Cezar [“Brutus”], the beautiful knockout on him: left high kick and then right hand.

Q: Who in MMA do you most respect?

A: Khabib [Nurmagomedov], Michael Bisping, Anderson Silva, [Mauricio] “Shogun” [Rua].

Q: What’s the coolest technique in combat sports?

A: I love middle kicks, the left for sure. This is my favorite technique. But my dream is always to do [a] knockout by [roundhouse] kick. I know how to do it. I know how to kick it, but in the fight, it’s very hard.

Q: Favorite movie?

A: “Lord of the Rings,” I watch three or four times per year.

Q: Favorite video game?

A: “The Witcher 3.” They’ve got a very good soundtrack for this game. Beautiful.