What’s Happening SoKY – The Music of Billy Joel with Michael Cavanaugh

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Though Southcentral Kentucky is where all the fun is, one huge performance is coming here for those of you living in a New York State of Mind. Michael Cavenaugh is an artist handpicked by Billy Joel to star as Joel on Broadway in the early 2000’s.
GLASGOW, Ky. – This week is National Hospital Appreciation Week, and one Barren County hospital is going all out for their employees. You’re watching just one way that T.J. Samson is saying thank you to their staff. They cooked twelve-hundred steaks for their ribeye staff. They deliver all...
One of southern Kentucky’s oldest attractions is celebrating several centuries of milestones this year. South Union Shaker Village in nearby Logan County was officially established as a faith-based religious colony in 1807. The Shaker community ceased in 1922, exactly a century ago. Throwback Thursday this week tells the tale of the Shaker Village turned museum in Auburn.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beech Bend Raceway has some exciting news for car fans. The Buick GS Nationals has officially kicked off for the season!. The 41st year of the event will be celebrated with a car show, food, drag racing and more. “The interesting thing that happened out...
When Cary Eaton returned from the Vietnam War, he found little respect for the sacrifices he had made when drafted into the Army, but he made it his mission to help others. He is this week’s Voices of Honor.
LEBANON, Tenn. – Grammy award-winning country music duo Brothers Osborne will perform at Nashville Superspeedway prior to the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26. Brothers Osborne, comprised of siblings John and TJ Osborne, will perform around 2 p.m. from the pre-race concert stage located on...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. –Sometimes in life a name can say it all. And for Shawn Peacock, color, grace and kindness are pigments that decorate his character. Shawn, an Edmonton Kentucky native, met his bride Sarah Anderson way back when. They were classmates in elementary school and high school before...
On todays SoKY’s Choice, we sit down with Ashley Reynolds with Kentucky Kids on the Block live in-studio to discuss the Dash For Sheldon Kids Run. Dash For Sheldon is a 2k kids run going on in Glasgow. For more information, click here.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Graduating seniors from Bowling Green High School walked through the hallways of their elementary schools this morning. The walk allowed students to see how far they’ve come and to see the teachers they grew up. Elementary students outlined the hallways of W.R. Mcneill Elementary,...
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City added a new feature, along with their new welcome center. As a favor, the sign, containing 32 other signs, was created by Ryan Davis. Davis is a local to Cave City who runs his own business called Rustic Revival. His company includes creating artisan furniture and woodwork.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- A few high school graduates take a trip down memory lane. Before they move on to their next chapter, they made a stop at where it all began!. Bowling Green High School graduates returned to the halls of their elementary school this morning, Parker Bennett Curry. The...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-On Wednesday, the Mayor signed a proclamation officially declaring May as National Bicycle Month. The month is dedicated to celebrating the sport of biking and also raising awareness for bike safety. There have been three casualties in South Central Kentucky recently due to a biker being hit while out on the road.
Bowling Green, Kentucky– Ronny Simon tripled home the game-winning run and the Bowling Green Hot Rods (17-10) walked off the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (9-17) by a score of 4-3 on Tuesday night. The series continues between the Hot Rods and BlueClaws at 11:05 am CDT on Wednesday. Bowling Green...
GLASGOW, Ky. – Staff at T.J. Samson Community Hospital joined efforts to help a patient marry his fiancée after facing a life-altering diagnosis. With their help, Shawn Peacock married Sarah Anderson May 8 after the wedding was pushed back several times due to the groom’s health. After...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-You may not truly appreciate a nurse… until you need one. An experience many of us understand today. “I mean you look at what we’ve gone through the past couple years, it’s evident the importance that they have,” said Green River Scrubs owner Tanjie Stivers.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- “It’s scary. It’s scary not knowing if you’re going to be able to feed your kid,” said local mom Samantha Rasmussen. Moms around the country are facing a baby formula shortage. It started during the pandemic with supply chain issues and people...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Thursday, May 12, local McDonald’s restaurants will offer free beverages to healthcare workers. More than six McDonald’s locations in Bowling Green will be offering healthcare workers a free medium iced or hot coffee or soft drink as a token of gratitude for everything they do to care for communities.
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday the City of Bowling Green and its officials will begin upgrades at the Kentucky Transpark behind a $1 million investment, building on one of the fastest-growing industrial parks in Kentucky. “The economic momentum we are seeing in Kentucky does not happen...
WARREN CO., Ky.- Today kicked off early voting in Kentucky. And now, Kentuckians can vote with no restrictions because of House Bill 564 passed earlier this year. “Allowing early voting is huge for so many families I’m sure,” said Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates. However, this year the...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear visited Bowling Green and presented awards to employees and businesses for maintaining a safe workplace. Yesterday, Beshear awarded Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation with the Governor’s Safety and Health Award. The company earned the honor for achieving 519,205 hours without a lost time injury or illness, according to Warren RECC.
