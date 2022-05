We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. How did people ever manage to make coffee back in the olden days? Well, some used the rough-and-ready, filter-free cowboy method, while others strained their brew through a sock. (A clean one, we hope.) Luckily Mr. Coffee came along some 50 years ago to save us from such horrors, but even this modern marvel left room for improvement. When you brew up a full pot at a time, usually you only get one really good cup out of it, and the rest either gets cold or grows stale and bitter on the warmer. In 1992, however, came the next evolution — some might even say revolution — in coffee brewing: the Keurig single-serve coffee maker!

