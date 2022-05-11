ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

Can-Am driver spotlight: Owen Nier

By Mel Busler
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Owen Nier won the Limited Sportsman division at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville last Saturday. One of his sponsors is Pic-A-Pallet, with Tom and Jay spending some of their...

Big Shotz Golf opens in Potsdam

Golf fans and firearm enthusiasts alike have a new destination to visit, with Big Shotz Golf officially opening its doors on May 7. For more, see story here. Photo submitted.
POTSDAM, NY
Country Superstar Coming to Buffalo Bills Stadium for First Time in History

One of the biggest stars in country music is bringing his massive concert to the Buffalo Bills stadium for the first time in history this summer. Garth Brooks, the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold, will return to Western New York for the first time in over 7 years. He's bringing his tour to Highmark Stadium, the last major stadium concert appearance in New York State.
UTICA, NY
Southern Tier Businessman Wins on Derby Long-Shot, Donates to Charity

Luck on a lark is being turned into more luck—for local charities. Businessman Adam Weitsman hit it big at the Kentucky Derby without even having a horse in the running. According to his Facebook page and a report from WIVT TV, Weitsman, sitting with friends at Table 21, decided to place a five-dollar bet on long-shot, last minute entry: horse number 21: Rich Strike, which ended up winning the Derby at 80-to-1 odds. Weitsman says he won an over $70,000 on the Trifecta.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Food Truck Battle, rubber duck race, roller derby: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend

Anyone else itching to throw on some sandals and fire up the barbeque? Upstate has got all of your grilling and outdoor adventuring needs covered this weekend. First up, this year’s food truck battle with dozens of cuisines to sample, from seafood to salt potatoes. More outside: African drum and dance workshops for the next seven weeks in parks around Syracuse, a rubber duck race in Trumansburg, Big Truck Day for the kids, a history of Green Lakes State Park and so, so many yard sales. If you’d rather indulge in the arts, head to Ithaca for a concert with acoustic guitarist Martin Sexton or the theater production “Delia Divided,” a play about mental health and incarceration. Dave Koechner (Todd Packer from “The Office”) will bring the laughs to Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, and roller derby is back!
SYRACUSE, NY
Joseph Francis Dephtereos, 97, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Francis Dephtereos, 97, passed away peacefully at his home on May 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. Joe graduated from Watertown High School in 1943 and spent his life devoted to his wife, Margaret, his six children, and his numerous grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. With his brother Leo, he owned and operated the Crystal Restaurant, which was originally his father Otto’s. After Leo’s passing in 1999, Joe continued to own and operate the restaurant with his sons. Over the last 80 years, the Dephtereos family has brought joy, sustenance, and lasting traditions to the Watertown community. He was a member of the Watertown Airport Commission and a member of the Elks Club and the VFW. He served in the Army Air Force during World War II and was stationed in Bungay, England. He flew thirty-five missions as a radio gunner on the Patriotic Patty (a B-24 Liberator). He earned an Air Medal with Five Oak-Leaf Clusters, the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with Four Bronze Stars, and a Good Conduct Medal. After the war, he developed a love for flying. He often took his kids for flights in his Cessna or flew over their schools at dismissal so they could see him. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Otto and Mary Dephtereos, his brothers Leo Dephtereos and Spero Dephtereos, his son-in-law David Pirro, and his grandson Lance. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Margaret, his children Joe (Maureen), Stephen, Peter (Libby), Ellen Pirro, Daniel, and Mark (Sarah Morgan); grandchildren Joe (Laura), Christopher (Patience), Nick, Nellie, Trevor Frasher, Jessica Pirro (Mitchell Jones), Emily Pirro, Elizabeth, and Katherine; great-grandchildren Joey, Sophia, Logan, and Alyssa. The Dephtereos family sincerely thanks the dedicated caregiving staff who have taken care of him with kindness and dignity these last several years. Calling hours will be Friday from 4-6pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. The funeral service and burial will be at the convenance of the family. At the family request, please wear a mask and social distance. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe’s memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County (https://jeffersonhospice.org/support-us/donate) or Cystic Fibrosis of Central New York – Syracuse (https://www.cff.org/donate).
WATERTOWN, NY
Buffalo Will Break Strange, Unusual World Record

Buffalo is for sure going to be in the Guinness Book of World Records. We have done it before, and then someone stole the record. You may have seen the billboards on the 190 or the 33 when you drive into work. Buffalo's Olmstead Parks is going to RE-break the world record for “Longest line of garden flamingos”.
BUFFALO, NY
Richard Thomas “Rick” Halko, 74, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Thomas “Rick” Halko, 74, of Deer River Road, passed away Tuesday May 10, 2022 at Crouse Hosptial, Syracuse. The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Pastor Wayne Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Copenhagen. A luncheon at Copenhagen Fire Department will immediately follow the graveside service. All are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the fire hall on Wednesday morning. Calling hours are from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
CARTHAGE, NY
Gary E. Dishaw, 76, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gary E. Dishaw, age 76, passed away under the loving care of his wife at the family home, early Sunday morning (May 8, 2022) after a brief illness. As per his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. The family has entrusted...
MASSENA, NY
Janet Virginia Law, 87, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Janet Virginia Law, 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Colton NY on Thursday, May 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter, Sister, Niece, Cousin, Aunt, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Friend: All these titles are synonymous with the most precious of God-given gifts to humankind, the capacity for love. Whether your title grants you the gift of love from others or you give it away to someone else, love graces the hearts of all who bear those roles.
COLTON, NY
Graveside service for Gretchen L. McClure, 86, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Gretchen L. McClure, 86, a resident of Spring Street in Norwood, will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. in Hale Cemetery, Norfolk. Mrs. McClure passed away on December 21, 2021 at her home with her family at her...
NORWOOD, NY
Americanism contest winners in Colton

Colton Pierrepont Central School held its annual Americanism poster and flag coloring contest recently, the first time since the pandemic began. Pictured are this year's winners from kindergarten to 5th grade, Grace Hawley, President of Ladies Auxiliary and James Nee, principal. Photo by Tina Robert.
COLTON, NY
Meet the CNYSPCA Pets of the Week: Rainbow Lorakeets

Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. A pair of lorakeets came to the shelter as part of a hoarding case. There’s a lot we don’t know about this bonded pair, including their names, genders, and ages. We do know that they’ve come a long way in a short time; their feathers are growing back, they’re getting used to interacting with people, and they’re on the cusp of learning to speak.
SYRACUSE, NY
Highlights & scores: NAC softball & golf

(WWNY) - Softball and golf were among the games people played on Wednesday. Beginning on the diamond, St. Lawrence Central entertained Canton in Northern Athletic Conference softball. The Larries’ Kayle McCarthy gets aboard on an infield error. The Larries lead 1-0. Canton’s Ava Hoy singled to center to lead...
WATERTOWN, NY
Central New York Couple Keeps Nostalgia Alive, Purchases Thunder Island Water Park

I remember the jingle playing on television like it was yesterday:. "The most fun in the sun, where you'll meet everyone-- Here on Thunder Island! THUNDER ISLAND!" Thunder Island was a staple of my childhood. I could actually argue that as a kid, the water part I visited the most was Thunder Island. I have family that lives in Oswego County, so the park at 21 Wilcox Road in Fulton was the closest way to cool off on a summer day.
FULTON, NY
Ethan Andrew Kiah, age 19, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Ethan Andrew Kiah, age 19, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Ethan passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Michael F. Gollinger, age 43, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Michael F. Gollinger, age 43, of State Highway 131, passed away Monday evening, May 9, 2022, at Massena Hospital. His smile and sense of humor touched so many people - as a father, son, brother, family, friend, teammate - he will be greatly missed. Friends...
MASSENA, NY

