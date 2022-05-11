Medifast Innovation Center coming to Owings Mills

Just three months after opening a location in Harford County, Medifast is opening another new building in Owings Mills. The nutrition and weight loss company will be opening their new Medifast Product Innovation Center.

The center will be on Cronridge Drive which is just up the road from their Crondall Lane location. The company plans to use this facility for research and development along with packaging, quality and assurance among some other things.

The company is already manufacturing out of Owings Mills. However, with the new facility, they will now be able to do in-house testing for new potential products as well. The space will allow Medifast to send its Optavia coaches various products.