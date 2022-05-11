ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owings Mills, MD

Medifast Innovation Center coming to Owings Mills

By Kayla Foy
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8W8m_0faF9bm400

Just three months after opening a location in Harford County, Medifast is opening another new building in Owings Mills. The nutrition and weight loss company will be opening their new Medifast Product Innovation Center.

The center will be on Cronridge Drive which is just up the road from their Crondall Lane location. The company plans to use this facility for research and development along with packaging, quality and assurance among some other things.

The company is already manufacturing out of Owings Mills. However, with the new facility, they will now be able to do in-house testing for new potential products as well. The space will allow Medifast to send its Optavia coaches various products.

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Middle River restaurant sells winning $39,100 Maryland Lottery Racetrax ticket

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A wintry Wednesday in January certainly was the perfect day for a Baltimore man to try his luck playing Racetrax. The 77-year-old visited a nearby retailer and made a random horse selection that led to a $39,100 prize. The lucky winner was visiting Taj Restaurant located at 9610 Pulaski Highway in Middle River when he decided to play … Continue reading "Middle River restaurant sells winning $39,100 Maryland Lottery Racetrax ticket" The post Middle River restaurant sells winning $39,100 Maryland Lottery Racetrax ticket appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Board Of Public Works Approves Transfer Of Spring Grove Hospital Center To UMBC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — By a vote of 2-1, the Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved transferring the campus of Spring Grove Hospital Center, a 375-bed psychiatric hospital in Catonsville, to the neighboring University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Gov. Larry Hogan and Treasurer Dereck Davis voted in favor of the measure, while Comptroller Peter Franchot, who previously raised concerns about the future options for patients and the lack of public engagement, was the only “No.” Appearing before the board, outgoing UMBC President Dr. Freeman Hrabowski testified that acquiring the land has been a goal of the school for 30 years. The...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Launches Website For Summer Camps, Job Opportunities, Learning Activities & Meal Assistance

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City leaders on Thursday promoted the launch of the B’More Summer Information Hub, a resource for opportunities for young people over the summer. The goal of the website is to provide a destination for families seeking information on summer camps through Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, the Enoch Pratt Free Library and nonprofits, summer learning activities and job opportunities. Mayor Brandon Scott said summer is a time of “exploration” and “growth” for local youth, whether that means starting their first job, making new friends, or picking up life skills through programs such as Youthworks, a jobs program for...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
Local
Maryland Business
Harford County, MD
Business
City
Owings Mills, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Product Innovation#Optavia
Baltimore magazine

Open & Shut: Neo Pizza; The Other One Brewing; Ekiben’s Little Jumbo Series

Neo Pizza + Taphouse: The Annapolis-founded Neo Pizza + Taphouse—known for its artisan pizzas, shareables, craft beer, and cocktails—has opened another shop in Baltimore area, making that four Maryland locations total. Joining outposts in Annapolis, Columbia, and inside Mount Vernon Marketplace, Neo Pizza + Taphouse opened its doors in Owings Mills today near the Stevenson University campus on Owings Mills Boulevard. The new restaurant features a self-serve beer wall, where guests can use an electronic card, which only charges them for what they drink, to track their poured ounces. “I’m excited to grow in our home state and can’t wait to introduce Neo Pizza to the Owings Mills community,” said owner Leho Poldmae in a press release. “We’re in the perfect location next to Stevenson University, and we’ve hired a great team to open this location.”
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

BCPS, Baltimore County officials break ground on new northeast middle school

ROSEDALE, MD—Ground has officially been broken on a new northeast Baltimore County middle school. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning at the new school’s location at 5210 King Avenue (21237). BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski joined members of the Board of Education of Baltimore County and the Baltimore … Continue reading "BCPS, Baltimore County officials break ground on new northeast middle school" The post BCPS, Baltimore County officials break ground on new northeast middle school appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

State panel considers plan to sell Spring Grove Hospital for $1

A controversial plan to sell the state-owned Spring Grove Hospital Center to the University of Maryland Baltimore County for $1 is on the docket at Wednesday's Board of Public Works meeting. Rachel Baye and Nathan Sterner discuss the controversy. Sterner:. Let’s start with some background. Describe Spring Grove Hospital Center....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce 2022 high school graduation details

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials on Thursday announced 2022 high school graduation details. While in-person seating will be limited at upcoming BCPS’ high school graduations, friends, extended family, and community members are invited to witness these milestone events via livestream. More than 7,000 students will graduate from BCPS this spring. All graduations will be held at Towson University’s SECU … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce 2022 high school graduation details" The post Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce 2022 high school graduation details appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Entrepreneurship program now accepting applications

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore business owners will have the opportunity to receive guidance, tools, and support to help grown their businesses. Revival Baltimore and the Baltimore Economic Leadership League have teamed up to offer a 6-week entrepreneurial development program. The Director of Culture and Impact at Revival Jason Bass...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Merriweather Post

Commuting Options between Columbia and DC

Commuting from Columbia to DC using transit takes 1 to 1.5 hours door-to-door, depending on timing and method of transit. Many Howard County residents do this commute regularly, including myself. I think living in an awesome place like Columbia makes the sacrifice of the long commute worth it, especially If you have flexible hours and you can work a hybrid schedule that enables you to frequently work-from-home.
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy