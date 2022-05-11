ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers matchup set for Week 10

By Michael DiRocco
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoach Mike McCarthy will make his first trip to Green Bay to face his former team when the Cowboys visit the Packers in Week 10 this coming season. The NFL on Wednesday announced the...

The Spun

Packers Asking Price For Jordan Love: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers is back, but so is Jordan Love. After the Packers traded up to select Love in the first round of the 2020 draft, it looked like Green Bay was ready to potentially move on from their aging superstar QB. However, the team's front office didn't see back-to-back MVPs...
The Spun

Tom Brady Is Reportedly Getting $375 Million From Fox Sports

FOX Sports is breaking the bank to make sure Tom Brady joins its football coverage. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brady's contract with FOX Sports is a 10-year deal worth $375 million. It's a massive deal for the legendary quarterback. Brady's contract with FOX Sports is...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason Browns’ Jarvis Landry hurt his free agency chances

Cleveland Browns free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry was anticipating a huge payday after the team released him earlier this NFL offseason, even switching agents in the hopes of securing a contract potentially in the range of $20 million per year. Only, it hasn’t quite happened that way, as Landry remains on the free agent market, with only a visit to the New Orleans Saints and some interest from the Baltimore Ravens being the only noteworthy news items on Landry since. According to the latest rumors, Landry himself appears to have damaged his own free agency chances. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Browns Wire of USA Today have the latest.
NBC26

Report says Packers fans are 'toughest' fanbase in NFL

The website Offers.Bet has released a new study ranking the "toughest" fans in the NFL. Perhaps not all that surprising, Green Bay Packers fans came in at No. 1. Offers.bet said it surveyed more than 1,000 NFL fans to determine which fan base they bet is the toughest when it comes to enduring inclement weather. The Cheeseheads, who endure the Frozen Tundra, took the top ranking.
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Cut Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers retooled their wide receivers room in a major way this offseason, trading Davante Adams to the Raiders while picking up several receivers in free agency and the draft. But it appears that one wide receiver won't be joining the Packers in training camp for a chance...
The Spun

Chiefs Have Signed Player 4 Days After Cutting Him

Austin Reiter is heading back to Kansas City, again. Two months ago, the Chiefs brought back their former starting center, who played six games with the Miami Dolphins and one for the New Orleans Saints. However, they released Reiter on Friday in a string of post-draft cuts. Four days later,...
The Spun

Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation. Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job. "Marcus being the veteran gives us...
The Spun

Raiders Could Reportedly Have Reunion With Former Player

The Las Vegas Raiders could be bringing back a familiar face in the near future. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski was released earlier this year following the regime change, but he just took a free agent visit with the team on Monday. That visit was first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Terrell Owens has been traded in the Fan Controlled Football League

The first ever trade in Fan Controlled Football involved NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. According to their website, The owners of the Beasts, Knights and Zappers have aligned on a three way trade that would include a mix of player and pick swaps including:. Knights:. Trade – QB Dentarrius...
The Spun

Cowboys Are Trying Out 2 Quarterbacks This Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys already have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, but that won't stop them from trying to add depth to that position group. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys will bring in quarterbacks Nick Starkel and Terry Wilson for this weekend's minicamp on a tryout basis. Starkel...
The Spun

Patriots Making Quarterback Trade: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots have made quite a bit of movement in the backup quarterback department this offseason. Bill Belichick and the Pats have reportedly worked out a trade to send former fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal will reportedly yield a late-round pick swap, per NFL insider Albert Breer.
The Spun

The Steelers Cut 3 Players On Tuesday Afternoon

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with three players on their roster. For starters, the Steelers waived long snapper Rex Sunahara and linebacker Tegray Scales. Sunahara was signed to the Steelers' practice squad on Dec. 8. He didn't appear in a regular-season game for them though. Scales, meanwhile, appeared...
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Wide Receiver Today

Fifth-year wide receiver Kieth Kirkwood is reportedly meeting with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old wideout appeared in just three games for the Carolina Panthers this past season. Kirkwood signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018. His...
