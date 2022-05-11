Sunrise Spotlight – Foster Care and Adoption Meeting

Recently I was going through my news feed and I came across an article that is based in Wisconsin. It was a story about a dog that was tied to a hydrant, with a sign around her neck, along with a backpack, dog treats and toys. The note stated that the dogs owner could no longer take care of her. You can read the rest of the article HERE. As some of you know, I am a big animal lover and a few months ago I lost my cat Apollo after 12 years of companionship. So this hit me in the heart.

