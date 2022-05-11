ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Sunrise Spotlight – Foster Care and Adoption Meeting

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s Sunrise Spotlight brought to you by German American...

www.wnky.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#German American Bank
Awesome 92.3

Your Pet Is A Lifetime Commitment. Remember That Before You Adopt One

Recently I was going through my news feed and I came across an article that is based in Wisconsin. It was a story about a dog that was tied to a hydrant, with a sign around her neck, along with a backpack, dog treats and toys. The note stated that the dogs owner could no longer take care of her. You can read the rest of the article HERE. As some of you know, I am a big animal lover and a few months ago I lost my cat Apollo after 12 years of companionship. So this hit me in the heart.
SEDALIA, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson YMCA names a new CEO

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After a 5-month search, the Henderson YMCA has finally chosen its CEO. The Henderson County Family YMCA Board of Directors has picked Jason Beasley as their next Chief Executive Officer. A statement from YMCA says Jason is from Mobile, Alabama, where he has served as the District Vice President of Operations. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Footwear News

Charity Works: Skechers Reveals It Donated Over $8 Million to Help Save Shelter Animals + More

Click here to read the full article. A monthly roundup of footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable causes. Share your news with us at web@footwearnews.com. May 12, 2022: Skechers has reached a new milestone for its philanthropic Bobs from Skechers collection—donating over $8 million to date to save and help over 1.5 million animals in need in the United States and Canada. The milestone reflects the company’s growing investment in animal welfare across North America, which in June will include a register round-up at Skechers stores throughout the U.S. and Canada as well as planned adoption events with...
HOMELESS
petmd.com

Pet Wellness Plans

Pet insurance is a great way to make sure you can provide veterinary care for your pet if they are diagnosed with an illness or get into an accident. But what about preventive care?. Unlike human health insurance, the typical pet insurance policy does not cover wellness and preventive medicine....
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
petage.com

Fuzzy Acquires Dandy Following Surge in Personalized Pet Care

Fuzzy, the leading digital pet health company, recently announced the acquisition of Dandy, a first-of-its-kind personalized pet supplement company, and a new vice president of strategy and business operations to build on surging demand for personalized pet care. The additions come on the heels of unprecedented growth across the company’s telehealth and e-commerce offerings.
PET SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy