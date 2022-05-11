ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Lawn Bowling Club offering free lessons this summer

By Destiny Richards
SPOKANE, Wash. — Have you heard of lawn bowling? It’s a sport that’s been in Spokane since 1913 and is still going strong to this day.

The sport has origins that trace back to Europe, specifically the U.K., but you can learn how it’s played through the Spokane Lawn Bowling Club.

The Spokane Lawn Bowling Club has been active in Spokane for decades and they want to introduce people to the sport.

Lawn bowling is an outdoor game where you roll a ball toward a smaller stationary ball, called a jack.

The first lawn bowling green in Spokane was in Manito Park. Now it’s behind the Witter Aquatic Center.

The club is offering free lessons this May, June and July.

You can come by at 1300 E Mission Ave. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and stay to play at 7 p.m. Saturdays too, but at 9:30 a.m. to play at 10 a.m.

For more information on the sport and to get in contact with the club, follow their Facebook page.

