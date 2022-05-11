ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, NC

Wakeboard Willie’s Ice Cream Shop continues to serve the community with sweet summer treats

By MICHELINA FRISS Reporter
lakegastongazette-observer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the weather continues to warm up and people migrate to the lake to have their summer fun, Kenneth Dail wants to serve the Lake Gaston and Littleton community with some treats to cool off from the heat. Owner of Wakeboard Willie’s Ice Cream Shop on Eaton Ferry Road...

www.lakegastongazette-observer.com

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or come here often on holiday, then you probably know that there are lots of great seafood restaurants in the state. In fact, it's one of the foods you should really try when visiting North Carolina. However, since there are so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to pick a restaurant. Don't worry, we got your back. We have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit on your next visit. Here are our choices:
secretcharlotte.co

There’s A New Waterfront Restaurant Just A 30 Minute Drive From Charlotte

McLean Marina has just got a brand new restaurant. Welcome to Drift on Lake Wylie, a new chef-forward chop house that’s just opened on Belmont, with beautiful lakefront views. Their grand opening was on May 9th with the spot completely booked. It may be a bit tough getting a reservation this week, as we’re sure this highly coveted restaurant is everyone’s new favorite dinner spot. Plus, the owners are only offering limited reservations for their first opening week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Littleton, NC
WRAL

Customers line up for new Dunkin' in Garner

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A brand new Dunkin Donuts opened in Garner early Wednesday morning, and people were waiting in line before the doors opened for a chance to win free coffee.
GARNER, NC
asheville.com

What’s in Season in North Carolina?

Blackberries, blueberries, bok choy, cabbage, green peas, kale, mushrooms, radishes, strawberries, and turnips are currently in season in North Carolina. Eating fresh fruits and vegetables is an essential part of our daily diet and overall weight management. Buying locally grown food is not only good for the environment, it is also fruitful for the economy and your health.
FOOD & DRINKS
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in North Carolina

North Carolina is truly a state for all seasons. In the spring, the state comes to life with blooming flowers and fresh green foliage. The summer months are perfect for lazy days at the beach or exploring the many hiking trails in the mountains. Autumn brings stunning displays of color as the leaves change, and winter brings a chance to enjoy snow sports or a cozy fireside.
lakegastongazette-observer.com

BLESSING of the BOATS May 28 • 12:00 -2:00 PM

Father Jong, Pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, will bless the boats on Lake Gaston on May 28 from Noon to 2:00 pm. A pontoon boat with Father Jong on board will be anchored on Lake Gaston in front of Waterview Restaurant near the North end of Eaton Ferry Bridge. Boaters can approach the pontoon boat and Father Jong will bless the boat, crew and passengers. Jet Skis are included. Everyone is welcome. Blessing of the boats and/or Fleet is a tradition that began centuries ago in the Mediterranean Sea fishing communities. The belief is that a blessing from the local Priest was meant to ensure a safe and bountiful season. This tradition was brought to the United States by immigrants from the Mediterranean during the 1800’s. Numerous ports in the United States along the East, West, and Gulf Coasts hold annual Boat and/or Fleet Blessing, usually combined with Parades, Pageantry, Catholic Mass and Parties. It is an excellent time to hold the Blessing during the Memorial Day Weekend. St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church has made the Blessing of the Boats an annual event.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Cones#Elderly People#Memorial Day#Food Drink#The Chamber Of Commerce#Cookie
iheart.com

Swamp Loggers shutters family business

Say goodbye to Bobby Goodson and his crew of rugged loggers from the swamps of North Carolina. The high cost of gas prices has become too much for Goodson All Terrain Logging, of Swamp Logger fame, who've decided to close up shop. Flanked by his wife, fourth-generation logger, Bobby T....
INDUSTRY
UPI News

North Carolina man completes 1,175-mile, 5-month hike

May 13 (UPI) -- A man from North Carolina has completed his 5-month trek along the 1,175-mile North Carolina Mountains-to-Sea Trail. Carrying trekking poles and with his signature full beard, "Trail" Marshall finished the home stretch on May 6, arriving at Jockey's Ridge State Park in Nags Head, N.C. Marshall...
NAGS HEAD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman takes home million-dollar prize

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket paid off for a Winston-Salem woman! Loretta Mitchell bought a Jumbo Bucks ticket from Three Corner Food Mart on East 30th Street in Winston-Salem and took home a $1 million prize! She chose the lump sum option, taking home over $425,000. Congratulations, Loretta!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
13News Now

First cruise ship of season to depart from Norfolk this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. — Cruise ships will begin to sail again from the mermaid city this weekend for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. "We’re ready to welcome back our partners at Carnival and roll out the red carpet for these passengers,” said Nauticus’ executive director, Stephen E. Kirkland. “This particular ship is just massive, and the downtown skyline will look dramatically different when it arrives.”
NORFOLK, VA
FOX8 News

Thomasville neighbors worried about stray dog

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People in Thomasville are rallying around one stray dog. No one knows how old the dog is or the gender, but they started noticing it after constantly seeing the dog sitting on the corner of Liberty Drive and Cloniger Drive. “He’s been out in storms, rain, heat. We’re all just really […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Beach Named One of the Best Beaches in the US

As summer gets closer, time to consider what beaches are really worth a visit. How about the best beaches in the USA? We have discussed the best beaches in North Carolina, but all of the US, wow! I am sure there are some that you would expect like beaches in Hawaii and California. But, guess what state also made the list? You got that right, North Carolina!
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy