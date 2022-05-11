Wakeboard Willie’s Ice Cream Shop continues to serve the community with sweet summer treats

Father Jong, Pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, will bless the boats on Lake Gaston on May 28 from Noon to 2:00 pm. A pontoon boat with Father Jong on board will be anchored on Lake Gaston in front of Waterview Restaurant near the North end of Eaton Ferry Bridge. Boaters can approach the pontoon boat and Father Jong will bless the boat, crew and passengers. Jet Skis are included. Everyone is welcome. Blessing of the boats and/or Fleet is a tradition that began centuries ago in the Mediterranean Sea fishing communities. The belief is that a blessing from the local Priest was meant to ensure a safe and bountiful season. This tradition was brought to the United States by immigrants from the Mediterranean during the 1800’s. Numerous ports in the United States along the East, West, and Gulf Coasts hold annual Boat and/or Fleet Blessing, usually combined with Parades, Pageantry, Catholic Mass and Parties. It is an excellent time to hold the Blessing during the Memorial Day Weekend. St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church has made the Blessing of the Boats an annual event.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO