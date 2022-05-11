ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero father facing deportation pleads to stay in the country: 'I'm going to fight until the end'

By Elvia Malagon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - For about a month, Octaviano Ortiz has felt stressed as he’s thought about what it would mean to leave his family in the Chicago area after he received news that he would have to leave the country before the end of May. "My children wouldn’t have...

Comments / 37

Gregory Bodine
1d ago

Look, he took a chance coming in illegally and got caught. Now, he’s whining about the consequences HE KNEW ABOUT! Cry me a river. Ship him out and he can sneak in again

Paul Jackson
1d ago

President Regan made a poor decision in 1986. Citizens of Mexico and US are still paying for it. The US is a country of laws. Either they are challenged and changed, or enforced. No good comes from ignoring them.

Jessica Patrick
1d ago

I'm not on anybodies side but no matter what political party is in office, you people are acting like the president promised every immigrant citizenship

