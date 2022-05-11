Cicero father facing deportation pleads to stay in the country: 'I'm going to fight until the end'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham tore into Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's policies that led to the city's "decline and decay" on Tuesday's "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: Lori Lightfoot is one of the most repugnant and disgraceful people in elected office today. That a woman with such disregard for her own constituents serving as mayor of Chicago, one of our great American cities, is itself shocking. As an unrepentant radical, her policies precipitated Chicago's decline and decay. The city is bleeding people, literally and figuratively. People are up and leaving in their record numbers of its residents are becoming victims of crime. As much as Chicagoans love the summer on the lake, and who doesn't love the Bears, the Cubs, the restaurants, the architecture? They're not going to stay if their home becomes unlivable. Chicago under Lightfoot is slowly turning into Detroit. But you'd never know the situation is urgent if you're listening to her.

