Rock Hill, SC

Amazon driver gets 10 years for fatal crash while on meth

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

YORK, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors said a North Carolina man delivering packages as a contractor for Amazon has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after causing a fatal crash in South Carolina while high on methamphetamine.

The Herald newspaper in Rock Hill reported that 30-year-old Semahj Rittenburg of Charlotte pleaded guilty Monday to felony driving under the influence causing death.

State troopers say Rittenburg was delivering packages for Amazon after dark in November 2020 when the van he was driving crossed state Highway 49 near Lake Wylie and slammed head-on into a Volkswagen.

The other driver was killed.

Prosecutors said Rittenburg’s blood tested positive for methamphetamine.

