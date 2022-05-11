ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Intel Arc A-Series GPU launch was just delayed

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ft0tn_0faF827n00

There’s a lot of excitement around Intel joining the graphics market. The company already debuted its new Arc laptop cards, but we’ve yet to see much from the desktop side of things. Now, with GPU prices continuing to fall, Intel has announced a delay to the launch of the Intel Arc A-Series GPUs.

Don't Miss Wednesday’s deals: alli weight loss diet pills, rare Nintendo Switch deal, Ninja blenders, more

Intel Arc A-Series cards are now expected to arrive in late summer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clgFY_0faF827n00
Intel / YouTube

Intel’s VP and GM of Visual Compute Group, Lisa Pearce, confirmed the delay to the A-Series launch in a blog post.

According to Pearce, the Intel Arc A-Series cards have been delayed due to software readiness delays. Now, the new graphics cards are expected to launch sometime in late summer 2022. Previously, many expected the cards to arrive sometime in Q2, starting in May or June, as I recently reported.

Pearce also noted that desktop systems have a vast set of combinations, whereas mobile systems are more defined. As such, your software and hardware have to account for different memory, motherboards, and CPUs.

Intel says it plans to launch the new Intel Arc A-Series cards alongside system builders and OEMs. This should allow Intel to limit the configurations the cards need to work with.

After releasing with system builders and OEMs, gamers can expect Intel’s new desktop cards to become available later down the line.

Running out of time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHXz4_0faF827n00
Nvidia is expected to launch the next series of RTX cards later this year, which could pit Intel’s weaker cards against much more advanced offerings. Image source: Nvidia

Intel’s push to get the Arc A-Series cards out the gate has been an interesting one to watch. On the one hand, it is intriguing to see the company moving beyond its usual CPU provisions. Additionally, competition in the graphics market is sure to help turn the current sphere of AMD vs Nvidia on its head. Having more options is ultimately a good thing for consumers.

However, there is one troubling thing about the current pacing for the release of the Intel Arc A-Series. The current generation of graphics cards, including the newly released RTX 3090 Ti, are nearing the end of their cycle. As such, many expect Nvidia to launch the 40 series of its RTX GPUs sometime this year.

When that happens, many expect a massive leap in performance between the 30 and 40 series cards. So much so, that many expect the entry-level of the 40 series to stand up to the 3090 TI in terms of performance.

Of course, it’s unclear just how much those rumors will pan out. But, this pushback of the Intel Arc A-Series is only raising the stakes for Intel. If the company’s cards fall too far behind the new cards coming this year, it could see a slow push towards grabbing any of the market in the coming months.

Ultimately, though, the graphics market has been extremely inconsistent as of late. As such, it will be intriguing to see where the pieces fall.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Samsung is about to boost your CPU memory in a big way

Samsung has unveiled a new version of its Compute Express Link (CXL) DRAM that can enable extremely high memory capacity with low latency in IT systems. Since introducing the industry’s first CXL DRAM prototype with a FPGA controller back in May of last year, the Korean hardware giant has been working closely with data center, enterprise server and chipset companies to create an improved and customizable CXL device.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Best Razer gaming laptop deals

Are you looking for a new Razer gaming laptop? We've reviewed all the best Razer gaming laptops and found that Razer makes, hands-down, some of the best gaming laptops on the market you can buy. However, when it comes to buying one, you also want the best Razer gaming laptop deals to save yourself some cash. So we've scoured the web to find the best Razer deals around.
COMPUTERS
protocol.com

Intel takes direct aim at Nvidia

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how Intel plans to strike directly at Nvidia’s data-center business, why the Linux Foundation dropped an SBOM, and this week in enterprise tech moves. Spin up. It’s not unusual for desktop PC sales to decline sharply in the first quarter of a...
GRAPEVINE, TX
TechRadar

New AMD Radeon graphics cards launch with tweaked clocks and higher prices

AMD is adding three new graphics cards to its Radeon RX 6000 series: the 6650 XT, 6750 XT, and the 6950 XT. These new models are direct upgrades to older models as evident by the “50” in their name. The 6650 XT is an upgrade to the 6600 XT, the 6750 XT refines the 6700 XT, and so on. Despite being upgrades, the performance on the new cards really isn’t all that different except for the new features and a bigger price tag.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpu#Laptop#Software#Gm#The Intel Arc A Series#Alli#Nintendo Switch#Vp#Visual Compute Group
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series X restock updates: where to buy the new Xbox consoles

Xbox Series X restocks are flying right now. We're seeing more and more consoles hitting the shelves than ever before now, and some of them are even remaining there. That means the Xbox Series X stock drought may well be behind us. You can still find the console available at Best Buy, and if those console have left the shelves you can bet other retailers will have them very shortly.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Apple set to launch first iPhone with USB-C in 2023

Rumor mill: Apple has doggedly stuck to its Lightning port for the iPhone as USB-C increasingly becomes the standard for other portable devices. However, Apple may finally give it up next year. The move could be spurred on by external pressure. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted Wednesday that Apple will...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
AMD
The Verge

LG’s massive Gram 17 is on sale at Amazon for just shy of its best price ever

Our deals post today has a little something for everyone, from laptops and peripherals to a soundbar that doubles as a 4K streaming device. Kicking things off, we have the 2021 LG Gram 17, a lightweight laptop with heavyweight power. Normally this configuration of the 17-inch laptop runs $1,849.99, but it’s currently on sale for just $1,398.94 at Amazon, nearly matching its best price to date.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro specs leak paints a familiar picture

The iPhone 14 series will deliver two widely different smartphone experiences this year. The iPhone 14 and 14 Max will look different than the iPhone 14 Pro and Pr Max. Moreover, they’ll pack different specs if reports are accurate. This will let Apple differentiate the non-Pro and Pro models better than before. And a new iPhone 14 Pro specs leak gives us an idea of what the best iPhone Pro experience will look like this year.
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

Intel showcases upcoming processors at its Vision 2022 event

During day two of its 'Vision' event, Intel showcased several of the company's upcoming products. PC Watch were on hand to grab some snaps of the chips. From a gaming point of view, the most interesting was a pair of Meteor Lake chips, which will end up forming part of the 14th Gen range. But that wasn’t all. Intel showed its Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPUs and Ponte Vecchio data centre GPU. All of these processors pack in a lot of exciting tech.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT vs. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

AMD is refreshing its RX 6000 graphics cards, which launched a year and a half ago in November 2020. Between the RX 6650 XT and the RX 6950 XT, we have the new RX 6750 XT, the replacement for the RX 6700 XT that launched in March 2021. This upper mid range GPU is positioned against Nvidia’s RTX 3070, so we threw both of them into the ring to see how they stack up.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Compared: 14-inch MacBook Pro vs 2022 Razer Blade 14

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The Razer Blade 14 has been updated for 2022 to make it more powerful, but it has to fight with the14-inch MacBook Pro as a creator's choice notebook. Here's how the two laptops compare.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Wednesday’s deals: alli weight loss diet pills, rare Nintendo Switch deal, Ninja blenders, more

Are you bummed that Mother’s Day deals are all done? Well, don’t be. Believe it or not, Memorial Day 2022 deals are already here!. The BGR Deals team dug up some truly impressive deals for you to check out on Wednesday. For example, best-selling alli weight loss diet pills are down to the lowest price of 2022 so far. Plus, there’s a super-rare deal on Apple AirTags, though it’s only a slight discount.
WEIGHT LOSS
Tom's Hardware

Nvidia Open-Sources Linux Drivers

Nvidia has announced that it will be open-sourcing the Linux drivers for its graphics cards, starting with the R515 release, using a dual GPL/MIT license. The source code for the kernel modules will be available in the NVIDIA Open GPU Kernel Modules repo on GitHub, but at the moment only the code for data center GPUs is considered production-ready. GeForce and Workstation GPUs are considered "alpha quality" at this time.
SOFTWARE
Ars Technica

The Pixel 6a is official, and it’s set to dominate the mid-range market

It's Google I/O today, and a big part of the keynote was the official confirmation of the Pixel 6a, Google's next mid-range smartphone. The Pixel A series has been a great option since its inception in 2019, but this year is different. The Pixel 6a—confirmed today to cost $449—is shipping with a flagship SoC—the very same Google Tensor chip that ships in the $600 Pixel 6 and $900 Pixel 6 Pro. Apple regularly ships its flagship SoC in the $400 iPhone SE, but for most Android markets, especially the US, this kind of hardware at this price point is unheard of.
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

Western Digital's new drive promises to be every gamer's dream SSD

Western Digital has its fingers in many storage pies, as it showed at its What's Next Western Digital Event today. As well as showing off 22TB CMR and 26TB UltraSMR hard drives for enterprise users, and a just-as-impressive 16TB eSSD for those lucky server types as well, it also announced a couple of consumer SSDs that look to improve the lot of us mere mortals.
COMPUTERS
itechpost.com

Lenovo’s New Legion 7 Gaming Laptops To Arrive in the US This May and June

New Lenovo Legion 7 gaming laptops are coming to town very soon. Lenovo recently revealed the latest generation of its Legion 7 Series laptops said to be "the world's most mobile and powerful 16-inch gaming laptops." The Lenovo Legion 7 Series gaming laptops are the company's highest-end gaming laptops for...
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Clash of Chips: Apple's M1 Max vs. Intel's 12th Gen Core i9

Intel had been the King of the Hill in terms of making laptop chips for years. Apple decided to end its relationship with Intel to start making its own laptop chips. This has caused Intel to up their game. Intel released a chip earlier in 2022 and this chip outperforms Apple's equivalent chip in benchmark tests.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

BGR.com

317K+
Followers
8K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy