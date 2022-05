GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The warm weather this week has brought so many more people outside and so many of us are getting excited for outdoor events! The outdoor venue at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is adding more shows, including Journey who will be performing on August 5th. They were just in Grand Rapids, so if you missed that show, just imagine seeing them on that huge outdoor stage on a warm summer night!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO