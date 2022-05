BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) responded to a large house fire in the 500 block of S. 17th Street. Firefighters arrived to the scene finding heavy smoke and flame coming from the two-story home. Crews began working on the fire while other began protecting surrounding homes. According to BRFD, one person was taken to the hospital by EMS and a total of six residents are displaced due to this fire. Firefighters said the cause of the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction due to an overloaded power strip.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO