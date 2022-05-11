ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Decrease In Infection Rate, Cases; Latest Breakdown By County

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzHzQ_0faF7hZU00

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley is trending in the right direction after dropping for three straight days.

In the region, over the past three days, the seven-day average percent of positive tests in the Hudson Valley dropped from 7.82 percent to 6.88 percent as of Monday, May 9, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

Statewide, the average infection rate is also on the decline, dipping from 7.23 percent on Saturday, May 7 to 7.03 percent of those tested on May 9.

Twenty-one new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update, though none were recorded in the Hudson Valley.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Tuesday, May 10:

  • Western New York: 18.25 percent;
  • Finger Lakes: 13.56 percent;
  • Capital Region: 12.42 percent;
  • Central New York: 10.26 percent;
  • Long Island: 9.96 percent;
  • Southern Tier: 9.74 percent;
  • Mohawk Valley: 9.74 percent;
  • North Country: 8.81 percent;
  • Hudson Valley : 6.88 percent;
  • New York City: 4.67 percent.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

  • May 7: 54.28 new cases;
  • May 8: 54.87 new cases;
  • May 9: 55 new cases.

Central New York

  • May 7: 43.53 new cases;
  • May 8: 43.27 new cases;
  • May 9: 42.72 new cases.

Finger Lakes

  • May 7: 42.64 new cases;
  • May 8: 43.34 new cases;
  • May 9: 43.90 new cases.

Long Island

  • May 7: 51.84 new cases;
  • May 8: 53.10 new cases;
  • May 9: 54.76 new cases.

Hudson Valley

  • May 7: 43.74 new cases;
  • May 8: 45.24 new cases;
  • May 9: 45.93 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

  • May 7: 48.98 new cases;
  • May 8: 50.66 new cases;
  • May 9: 51.57 new cases.

New York City

  • May 7: 44.25 new cases;
  • May 8: 44.47 new cases;
  • May 9: 43.88 new cases.

North Country

  • May 7: 37.40 new cases;
  • May 8: 36.96 new cases;
  • May 9: 37.75 new cases.

Southern Tier

  • May 7: 51.79 new cases;
  • May 8: 52.15 new cases;
  • May 9: 53.64 new cases.

Western New York

  • May 7: 60.13 new cases;
  • May 8: 61.21 new cases;
  • May 9: 62.43 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began as of May 10:

  • Westchester: 363 new (263,254 since March 2020);
  • Orange County: 132 (110,739);
  • Rockland: 104 (95,792);
  • Dutchess: 89 (66,665);
  • Ulster: 60 (33,660);
  • Putnam: 21 (24,746);
  • Sullivan: 14 (19,130).

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley:

  • Westchester: 2,718;
  • Orange County: 953;
  • Rockland: 896;
  • Dutchess: 659;
  • Ulster: 363;
  • Sullivan: 130;
  • Putnam: 125.

One hundred and thirty-four new COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals in the past 24 hours as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,369 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 87 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 90.3 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 77 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of May 10, 1,728,091 (271 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,517,788 (241 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the region, there have also been a total of 992,338 booster shots administered, including 1,492 in the past 24 hours and 15,359 in the previous seven days.

"We have come a long way in the past two years, so let's continue to use the tools we know help protect against, treat and prevent serious illness from COVID-19," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "I know first-hand how tests can help stop the spread to our vulnerable loved ones, so let's keep using this critical tool.

"I also encourage every New Yorker to make sure you are fully vaccinated and up to date on your booster doses. And if you test positive, talk to your doctor about available treatments," she continued. "This is how we will continue to move forward through the pandemic safely."

