Work to relocate several power poles and related overhead lines at the intersection of South Duff Avenues and South 16th Street will take place over the next several weeks. Lane closures on the outside eastbound lanes of South 16th Street, both east and west of Duff Avenue, will be necessary when poles are being set. These lane closures are expected to be intermittent over the next two to three weeks.

AMES, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO