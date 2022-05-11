ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IA

Opening Arguments Presented in Michael Lang Murder Trial in Hamilton County

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening arguments started Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of Michael Lang of Grundy Center in the shooting death of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith...

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Scranton Man Sentenced to Probation for Domestic Abuse Incident

A Scranton man was sentenced to probation for a domestic abuse incident. According to court documents, 50-year-old George Glasgow received an adjudicated guilty conviction of an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for domestic abuse assault. He had all but ten days of a one year jail sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
SCRANTON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Thursday Morning Single Vehicle Crash in Jefferson Results in Injury and Possible Citation

A single vehicle crash in Jefferson Thursday morning results in an injury and possible citation. Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse tells Raccoon Valley Radio the incident happened at 5:12am on 220th Street, just east of M Avenue. He says an eastbound 2003 Nissan Altima that was driven by 29-year-old Javier Ramirez of Des Moines swerved to miss hitting a deer, then crossed the centerline of the highway and entered the north ditch.
JEFFERSON, IA
Pen City Current

Hancock County looking into multiple deaths

HANCOCK COUNTY – Sheriff Travis Duffy reports that on Monday May 9, 2022 the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 9:25 AM reporting two deaths at a rural West Point, IL address. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The investigation...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Judge Sides with Defense for California Man to be Sentenced to Probation for Stealing ATM Machine in Jefferson

A California man was recently sentenced to probation after stealing an ATM machine in Jefferson. According to court documents, 39-year-old Jorge Palacios pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft, non-habitual offender. District Court Judge Angela Doyle suspended a ten year prison sentence and placed him on probation for five years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
JEFFERSON, IA
WHO 13

Police release Des Moines murder victim’s name

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of the victim in Des Moines’ eighth homicide of 2022. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department were called to an apartment at 3326 University Avenue shortly after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday to perform a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 56-year-old Rhonda Howard of Des […]
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

Inmate dies at Fort Madison prison

Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary died on Saturday, May 7th. TV Station KHQA reports that Garland Charles Shaffer was pronounced dead at 1 AM Saturday. Shaffer died of natural causes at the age of 96. Shaffer began serving a life sentence...
FORT MADISON, IA
KIMT

Mason City man, 27, arrested for shooting after authorities surround Mason City home

MASON CITY, Iowa - The execution of a search warrant Wednesday in Mason City resulted in the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a Tuesday night shooting. Kalab VanScyoc, 27, of Mason City, was arrested and is facing charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser, reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and discharge of a firearm inside city limits.
MASON CITY, IA
WHO 13

Police: Waukee man beat, tased girlfriend

WAUKEE, Iowa – A Waukee man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, for an alleged assault against his girlfriend Tuesday night. Officers with the Waukee Police Department were called to a home in the 500 block of Spring Crest Lane about a domestic incident around 10:00 p.m. according to a criminal complaint filed in […]
WAUKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Villisca Woman arrested

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyla Smith of Villisca on Tuesday evening on an active Montgomery County Warrant for violating a no-contact order. Deputies arrested Smith in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Villisca and transported her to the Montgomery County Jail, where she posted the $300.00 cash bond.
VILLISCA, IA
WHO 13

Trial of man accused of killing Iowa State Trooper begins

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of killing an Iowa state patrol trooper last year had plenty of opportunity to surrender before the fatal shooting, prosecutors said Tuesday. Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand made the remarks during opening statements in the first-degree murder trial of 42-year-old Michael Thomas Lang. His attorney, Aaron […]
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Washington, Iowa Man Arrested, Charged in Tuesday Night Shooting

(Louisa County, Iowa) -- A Washington, Iowa man is in custody in connection to a shooting in rural Louisa County Tuesday night, according to Washington Police. Investigators say 22 year-old Jeremy Martin fired a gun at a home at 1021 East Main Street a little after 10pm. No one was hurt in the shooting. Police later found Martin's car in Louisa County and took him into custody Wednesday morning.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
KOLR10 News

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
kjan.com

Marion hires teen police officer

(Radio Iowa) – Marion’s newest police officer is believed to also be the youngest ever hired by the eastern Iowa department. Officer Kylie McCaughey joined the Department in 2021 at 18-years-old and has since turned 19. McCaughey tells K-C-R-G T-V that she has wanted to be a police officer for as long as she can remember.“Probably since I was like three, I can’t remember ever wanting to do anything else,” she says. The Linn-Mar High School graduate traded in her cross country uniform to wear the same uniform as her school resource officer Tom Daubs.
MARION, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Man Being Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Tuesday Morning

After a shooting that took place Tuesday morning that sent the Perry Police Chief to a hospital in Des Moines, charges have now been filed against the suspect. According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Jeremiah Messner is being charged with a Class B Felony for attempted murder from an incident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning involving the shooting of Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn.
PERRY, IA
kciiradio.com

Riverside Hydraulic Line Fire Leads to AirCare Transport Tuesday

One person was injured in a fire caused by a hydraulic line Tuesday morning in rural Riverside. The Washington County Communications Center states at 8:15 a.m. they received a call of a hydraulic line that went up in flames inside a shop at 1106 Redwood Avenue. The fire was extinguished when agencies arrived, and an adult male was transported by AirCare to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of burns. Minimal damage was incurred to the building. Riverside Fire and QRS, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington County Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
RIVERSIDE, IA

