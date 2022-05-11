Opening Arguments Presented in Michael Lang Murder Trial in Hamilton County

(Radio Iowa) – Marion’s newest police officer is believed to also be the youngest ever hired by the eastern Iowa department. Officer Kylie McCaughey joined the Department in 2021 at 18-years-old and has since turned 19. McCaughey tells K-C-R-G T-V that she has wanted to be a police officer for as long as she can remember.“Probably since I was like three, I can’t remember ever wanting to do anything else,” she says. The Linn-Mar High School graduate traded in her cross country uniform to wear the same uniform as her school resource officer Tom Daubs.

MARION, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO