The scarcity of housing in our community is a crisis, and it’s one of our top concerns. Home ownership remains the most reliable path to building financial security. We want a strong housing market. We want property values to grow. Yet when prices soar beyond the reach of so many, it doesn’t just hurt the people who can’t afford them. It hurts businesses that struggle to attract new employees. It contributes to homelessness. And over time – when folks like nurses, teachers, peace officers and firefighters can’t afford to live in the communities they serve; when our kids and grandkids are priced out of the communities where they grew up – it erodes the foundation of our communities.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO