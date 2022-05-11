'Horrific': Neighbor heard loud boom as school bus crashed

The driver of a dump truck that crashed head-on with a school bus in south Charlotte Wednesday told police he fell asleep at the wheel, according to a police report obtained by Queen City News. MORE: https://bit.ly/3LcrxJ4.
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Asleep at the wheel and cited. That’s what a new report reveals about the dump truck driver involved in a crash with a CMS school bus. The head-on collision took place while that bus was taking kids to South Meck High School around 6:30 a.m.
Charlotte, N.C. — A school bus carrying 15 children was involved in a crash with a dump truck and another vehicle in south Charlotte Wednesday morning. None of the children were seriously injured. Kenny Phillips, MEDIC Operations Supervisor, spoke at the crash scene on Sharon Road at 8 a.m....
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A school bus carrying students to South Mecklenburg High School was involved in a serious head-on crash in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent...
More than a dozen school students were injured in a crash between their bus, a car and a small dump truck Wednesday morning in Charlotte, North Carolina. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., WSOC reported. In all, 17 people were hurt, including 15 students who were heading to South Mecklenburg...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed later Thursday afternoon in a crash that occurred on I-485, Medic says. According to the NC Department of Transportation, the accident happened at I-485 mile marker 18 near Oakdale Road around 3:59 p.m. Medic says one person was pronounced dead on scene...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a wanted juvenile from a shooting investigation. The suspect is one of two juveniles to fire shots at another juvenile on April 30 outside a southeast Charlotte convenience store in the 5700 block of Wyalong Drive. In...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Darian Dru Thavychith, the man charged with shooting and killing Charlotte bus driver Ethan Rivera in Uptown earlier this year had his case continued by a judge Thursday. Thavychith was scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday before his case was continued. His next court date...
CHARLOTTE — Seventeen people, including 15 students, were hurt in a crash involving a school bus that was headed to South Mecklenburg High School Wednesday morning, authorities said. The crash happened on Sharon Road West at Sharonbrook Drive at about 6:30 a.m. The whole scene was east of South...
CHARLOTTE — An investigation is underway after a police chase that began in Salisbury and ended in a crash in Hidden Valley Thursday morning. Channel 9 heard several gunshots at the scene of the search. Salisbury police confirmed to Channel 9 they were called to Colonial Village Apartments at...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Man in hospital after being rescued from Raleigh apartment fire. A man remains hospitalized after a fire ripped through a Raleigh apartment complex on Wednesday...
Video sent from a witness who appears to be sitting in a nearby truck shows two men, who appear to be exchanging gunfire. One is inside a vehicle, the other is outside the vehicle, running towards it. Multiple shots can be heard in the video. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: Ryan...
Fayetteville, N.C. — Video shot by a witness shows a scary scene in a Fayetteville neighborhood, where two Special Forces paratroopers were injured in a crash landing when they flew off course and missed the drop zone. One soldier crashed into the roof of a home, and the other...
CHARLOTTE — Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation Thursday in west Charlotte, police said. [ALSO READ: CMPD identifies man shot, killed in west Charlotte]. Someone was found shot to death in the 3600 block of Avalon Avenue near Tuckaseegee Road. No further information has been released. Return to this...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A portion of Park South Drive is closed in south Charlotte after a crash downed utility lines in the area. The crash was reported before midnight Tuesday night near Archdale Drive, officials said. A Queen City News crew on scene observed utility crews on scene making repairs Wednesday morning. […]
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. WARNING: This video is of a graphic nature. Two men opened fire on each other in a North Raleigh construction zone. Police are investigating the shooting as a road rage incident.
Gaffney, S.C. — A family is mourning the loss of a 2-year-old who died after falling into a septic tank in South Carolina. Investigators said the boy was visiting family friends at a home in Gaffney when his mother noticed he was missing. As they were looking for him,...
Comments / 0