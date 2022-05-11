ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US inflation hit 8.3% over past year but slowed from previous month's 4-decade high

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — US inflation hit 8.3% over past...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. inflation simmers, worst of price gains likely behind

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer price growth slowed sharply in April as gasoline eased off record highs, suggesting inflation has probably peaked, though it is likely to stay hot for a while and keep the Federal Reserve's foot on the brakes to cool demand. That aspect was reinforced...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Biden touts slight dip in inflation rate to 8.3% as 'heartening' - but groceries jump 10.8% in their fastest increase since 1980: Soaring prices a year ago begin to cut into annual rises yet core inflation DOUBLES on the month in troubling sign

Inflation in the US hit 8.3 percent in April, falling slightly from the four-decade high it reached in March and breaking a streak of seven consecutive monthly increases in the annual rate of price increases. The latest inflation report marks a mixed bag of news for consumers, showing that grocery...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Ap#The Associated Press
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy