MONROE — Gotham Greens, an indoor farming pioneer, will invest $34 million and create 45 new jobs at the company’s first Southeast greenhouse facility in Monroe. The Development Authority of Walton County announced the new project Tuesday. The new Monroe location is part of Gotham Greens’ plans to double the size of its greenhouse capacity from 600,000 to more than 1.2 million square feet this year and expand into new regions of the U.S.

MONROE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO