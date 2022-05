Early voting begins tomorrow (Thursday, May 12), and is open to all registered voters. Registered voters can also cast their ballots early on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on machines that will be set up in Whitesburg at the Letcher District Courtroom and at the Letcher County Recreation Center. On Tuesday, Election Day, polls will be […]

LETCHER COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO