A portion of an east Wichita street will get a honorary naming to recognize the city’s first Jewish mayor and one of the city’s founders. Sol Kohn was one of the signers of the city’s charter in 1868, and he served as city commissioner in 1871, becoming chairman of the commission the next year. In 1870, he opened the New York Store and in 1872 he established the Wichita Savings Bank. He served five months as the city’s first Jewish mayor in 1879 and he helped to recruit the railroad and cattle industries.

