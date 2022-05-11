ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Russian troops forced out of Ukrainian villages

By Hayley Boyd
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bU9RF_0faF4aQc00

Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including Ukraine’s successful efforts to push Russian troops out of villages and how social media continues to be a powerful tool for Ukrainians. You can find more updates on Joseph’s websites, lvivlab.com and ukrainianfreedomnews.com .

Twitter: @JPLindsley

Instagram: @JPLindsley

More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Russian Troops#Lviv#Ukrainianfreedomnews Com#Jplindsley#Ukraine Crisis#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
U.S. POLITICS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy