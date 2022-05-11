ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
May 11 update: Midcoast adds 55 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and...

wabi.tv

748 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

Maine (WABI) - 748 new cases of COVID being reported by the Maine CDC. There are also three additional deaths. One resident each in Cumberland, Waldo and Franklin counties. Meanwhile, 3,630 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were given out Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
wiscassetnewspaper.com

LincolnHealth reports 46 COVID-19 cases for the week of May 2

LincolnHealth reported 46 new COVID-19 cases from 475 tests for the week of May 2. Testing was up by 49 and cases were down by 11 marking a continuing downward trend for cases and positivity rates. The 9.7% positivity rate was down exactly 3% from the previous week. Breakthrough cases,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset Elementary’s Trae Stover Lincoln County teacher of the year

“We are so very proud of Ms. Stover’s award. Kathleen Pastore and Carol Adams both nominated her. It is the first time ever a teacher from the Wiscasset School Department was nominated! A very well deserved honor!” That was Superintendent of School Terry Wood’s comment to Wiscasset Newspaper on Thursday, May 12 about an hour after Maine Department of Education announced Stover is Lincoln County teacher of the year. Stover and the other county winners are now in the running for Maine teacher of the year, according to MDOE’s press release. The announcement was also being made at the Hall of Flags in Augusta.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Z107.3

These Are Quite Possibly The Three Most Dangerous Animals In Maine

Some folks could make a good argument for a lot of other animals. Bobcats could be dangerous. Coyotes, fisher cats, and the occasional lynx could all be candidates. But as short as a list of three may seem, it covers a lot of ground in our Maine woods. But according to MaineHutsAndTrails.com, these three pose the greatest danger to people. Either because of their unpredictability, or they're insidious ability to basically poison you for life.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

New CDC COVID-19 map prompts mask mandates at some Maine locations

PORTLAND, Maine — Mask mandates are back in place in some parts of Maine after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventionreleased a new map designating half of Maine counties as having a high risk level for COVID-19. That includes Cumberland County, and so the city of Portland is now requiring everyone inside city buildings and city employee spaces to wear a mask. That includes at Portland City Hall.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Great for Sellers, Bad for Buyers: Maine Homes Selling at Ridiculous Rate

Houses continue to fly off the market across the nation. And, according to a new article, Maine is blowing away the national average of time spent on the market. The Bangor Daily News has been focusing on the out of control market and how it's affecting Maine buyers and sellers. The Daily News cites data from realtor.com and the Maine Association of Realtors showing that Maine homes are selling nearly four times the speed of the national average.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

King Tides Are Coming to the Maine Coast Next Week

One of the things that we can predict in nature is when the tides are coming. From there, we can predict the rise and fall of the tides, with some tides reaching back farther and encroaching higher up the coastline than other tides. One tide that makes for an interesting...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Executive director of the Church of Safe Injection has died at 33

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Feb. 2, 2022. Kari Morissette, executive director of the Church of Safe Injection, an organization dedicated to harm reduction for drug users, has died. She was 33. Under her leadership, the organization became certified to operate...
foxbangor.com

Maine clarifies marijuana rules

STATEWIDE- Maine has clarified some of its marijuana rulemaking procedures in a move supporters say will protect medical users and growers. The bill to clarify new rulemaking parameters for the state office of marijuana policy went into effect late last month as an emergency measure. Supporters of the proposal said...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Correctional Center resident has died

PORTLAND, Maine — An inmate at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham died Tuesday. Renaldo Jones, 30, of Presque Isle was serving a 30-month sentence for theft at the Windham facility, Maine Department of Corrections spokesperson Anna Black said Tuesday in a news release. He began serving his sentence in January 2022.
foxbangor.com

Innovative virtual dental care coming to Maine

STATEWIDE — The Children’s Oral Health Network of Maine has secured a $650,000 grant to launch a first of its kind “Virtual Dental Home.”. “We know that oral health is a key component of overall health. It’s very difficult to be healthy if your mouth is not healthy,” said Becca Matusovich, executive director for Children’s Oral Health Network of Maine.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine school goes virtual after outbreak, other districts bring back mask mandates

PORTLAND (WGME)-- With coronavirus cases skyrocketing across Maine, schools are just trying to finish the year in-person. An elementary school in Norway is going remote because of a rise in COVID. MSAD 17 reported a total of 101 cases across the district as of Wednesday afternoon. Other districts are putting...
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: French-Canadians – Part 1

Two distinctly non-British peoples who came to live mainly in Augusta and Waterville, the largest manufacturing centers in the central Kennebec Valley in the 19th and early 20th centuries, were French-Canadians who came south from Canada’s Québec Province, and Middle Easterners, especially Lebanese and Syrians. This article will...
L Heslop

Up To $850 In Stimulus Checks for Maine

The rollout of Federal checks is over. But state stimulus checks are available for Maine residents and ten other states. During the pandemic, the federal government made trillions available to Americans. This money got released as stimulus payments to businesses and individuals. The payout helped many buy necessities while their economic situation remained uncertain. But these checks have dried up. And families face new challenges such as record-high inflation and stagnant low wages. (source)
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Local Hero! Construction Worker Rescues Maine Sheriff

Normally, when we hear about people being rescued, it is the first responders that are doing the saving. Not this time, though!. According to WMTW, on Wednesday afternoon, Tyler Leonard, of Turner, rescued Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce. According to the TV station website, Sheriff Kevin Joyce was kayaking on...
NECN

Harmful PFAS Chemicals in Maine Fish Draw Attention of Erin Brockovich

Maine officials are warning people who catch and eat fish in seven specific freshwater lakes, streams and other bodies of water about harmful PFAS chemicals found in fish. Specifically, the Maine CDC is advising people not to consume or limit consumption of, some if not all types of fish from Unity Pond, the Presumpscot River from Saccarappa Falls in Westbrook to Presumpscot Falls in Falmouth, the Mousam River from below the Number One Pond Dam to Outlet Dam on Estes Lake, including all of Estes Lake, all of Durepo Pond and Limestone Stream from Durepo to the dam near Route 229 in Limestone, Messalonskee Stream from the Rice Rips Dam in Oakland to the Automatic Dam in Waterville, Fish Brook, including any tributaries, from the headwaters to the confluence with Messalonskee Stream and Police Athletic League Ponds.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Police Identify Pair Struck by Amtrak Train in Biddeford, Maine

The individuals who were fatally struck by an Amtrak Downeaster train on Sunday were homeless half-siblings, according to Biddeford Police Chief Roger Beaupre. The train with 81 passengers and crew was headed from Boston to Brunswick struck when it struck two people who were lying on the tracks around 11 a.m. just before Main Street in Biddeford. Security video showed the two sitting up and hugging each other as they were about to be hit.
BIDDEFORD, ME

