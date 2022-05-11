May 11 update: Midcoast adds 55 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Maine officials are warning people who catch and eat fish in seven specific freshwater lakes, streams and other bodies of water about harmful PFAS chemicals found in fish. Specifically, the Maine CDC is advising people not to consume or limit consumption of, some if not all types of fish from Unity Pond, the Presumpscot River from Saccarappa Falls in Westbrook to Presumpscot Falls in Falmouth, the Mousam River from below the Number One Pond Dam to Outlet Dam on Estes Lake, including all of Estes Lake, all of Durepo Pond and Limestone Stream from Durepo to the dam near Route 229 in Limestone, Messalonskee Stream from the Rice Rips Dam in Oakland to the Automatic Dam in Waterville, Fish Brook, including any tributaries, from the headwaters to the confluence with Messalonskee Stream and Police Athletic League Ponds.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO