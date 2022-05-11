ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MN House to discuss liquor bill, could bring big changes

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - Lawmakers may end a law limiting alcohol intent in beer sold in grocery and convenience stores in Minnesota....

Senate Passes Historic Ongoing Permanent Tax Relief for Minnesota Families

Fresh off passing the largest tax cut in state history last month, Minnesota Senate Republicans yesterday approved a second round of historic tax relief for working families and small businesses. The bill includes the top two tax priorities for Senate Republicans this year – a full exemption of the Social...
Gov. Walz signs Opioid Response Bill into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The fight against the opioid crisis has taken another step in the right direction for Minnesotans. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill providing $300 million to address the state’s opioid crisis into law. The legislation will ensure that Minnesota’s share of a multi-state...
Senator Andrew Mathews: Minnesota Should Set Its Own Course on Vehicles, Not Blindly Follow California

Without action by state lawmakers, the California Cars Minnesota mandate, pushed into law through rulemaking by Governor Tim Walz in May 2021, will go into effect in 2024 and would require a specific number of electric vehicles be carried on every car dealership lot. By tying our law to California’s electric vehicle mandates, the Walz administration could soon force stricter standards in Minnesota than those set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This mandate would take choice away from Minnesotans and let California officials more than 1,800 miles away set the course for our state’s future.
Next Weather: After Destructive Storms, Friday Ushers In Calm Stretch

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a second-straight night of destructive weather, Minnesota will enjoy several days of peace. Most of the damage from Thursday’s storms was concentrated in western Minnesota, and it was from winds that were up to 70 mph in some locations. There is also an unconfirmed report of a tornado touching down in Pillager. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Blomkest in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. Thursday’s extreme weather was due in part to humidity and record heat in the state. The high temperature in Minneapolis was...
Interior Dept. Investigation Identifies 21 Federal Indian Boarding School Sites In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigative report from the Department of Interior (DOI) has identified 21 federal Indian boarding schools in Minnesota. On Wednesday, Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland released Volume 1 of the report as part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a comprehensive effort to “address the troubled legacy of federal Indian boarding school practices.” Starting in the late 1800s, Native American children were forcibly taken from their families and placed in boarding schools, where they were stripped of their Native traditions and language. Nationally, the investigation found that, between 1819 and 1969,...
Minnesota House Speaker Hortman says she’s COVID-positive

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman says she has tested positive for the coronavirus. But the Brooklyn Park Democrat says she won’t be sidelined in the final days of the 2022 legislative session. She says she's “fully vaccinated, boosted, and feeling fine. ” And...
2022 Minnesota #fishing opener report

WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – MAY 12, 2022. The Minnesota Fishing Opener is almost here — the big day gets underway this Saturday, May 14!. Mother Nature may have forgotten about spring, making a rapid transition from winter to summer, but the recent onset of summerlike temperatures should bode well for anglers. Concentrate on the warm, shallow waters using a light jig and minnow in areas with gravel or rocks for the most action. A slow approach is recommended.
Who's getting Minnesota 'hero pay,' and how will it work?

No matter what happens in the final two weeks of the legislative session, Minnesota's front-line workers will get bonus checks under a $500 million deal that Gov. Tim Walz signed into law last month. Legislators hammered out the measure after initially disagreeing on how much to spend and who should...
2022 Rochester Housing Summit addresses community needs

(ABC 6 News) - On Thursday, the 2022 Rochester Housing Summit was held at the Mayo Civic Center with local housing partners, DMC, the City of Rochester, and Olmsted County. The Maxfield Housing Needs study was shared at the summit. It identified five areas as the top priorities that need...
Twin Cities Residents Clean Up After Severe Storms: ‘It Was Scary’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many residents across the Twin Cities metro are cleaning up after a severe storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening. And for some, the damage is inside and outside their homes. The storms impacted people all across Minnesota and Wisconsin, but some of the worst damage is in the north metro. A large tree fell in Brooklyn Center, fortunately toppling away from a home. In Blaine, a neighborhood’s homes were damaged. The homeowners told WCCO they woke up their 2-year-old son and ran to the basement just before the roof came off and water started pouring in. “Flooding on all levels...
Tribes’ spring fish harvest provides food, preserves culture

Spearing fish is a right afforded to tribal members through treaties with the federal government. Photo: Paul Middlestaedt for MPR News. Bob Elm waited for the setting sun to dip below the horizon before heading out onto the chilly blue waters of Mille Lacs Lake. At a public landing on...
