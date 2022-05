FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A nursing home resident was found dead after reportedly being beaten to death by another resident, Flagler County deputies said Wednesday. Deputies responded to the Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care facility in Palm Coast around 2 a.m. That's where they say the victim was found beaten in the room of another resident, identified as 72-year-old Cliff Mody. Mody reportedly admitted to the facility staff that he had "beaten a woman to death in his room," deputies said in a news release.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO