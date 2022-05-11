ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'RiverFest' slated for Saturday at Belmont's Kevin Loftin Park

By From Staff Reports
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 1 day ago
RiverFest, the family-friendly festival celebrating the Catawba River, returns on Saturday, May 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belmont's Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park.

RiverFest is an action-packed day hosted by Catawba Riverkeeper, organized to underline the importance of clean water to the quality of life in the Charlotte region.

“We look forward to celebrating the Catawba River each year at RiverFest” said John Searby, executive director of Catawba Riverkeeper, in a press release.

"We love seeing the community come together for a day of fun by the river while supporting our mission to protect clean water," he added.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy local waterways through kayaking and educational activities along with chances to support local organizations and shop small business.

Attendees can expect $5 kayaking, local artisans and vendors, a wide variety of food trucks and local breweries, conservation education activities for kids of all ages, bounce house, raffles and more.

Chronicle Mill, a business focused on reshaping Belmont by bringing apartments and shops to the preserved mill to connect Belmont’s downtown to the River District is the presenting sponsor for the event.

"We are pleased that Chronicle Mill could support the Catawba Riverkeeper as the presenting sponsor of RiverFest this year," said Louis Haddad, president and CEO of Armada Hoffler.

Additional sponsorship comes from Gaston County Travel and Tourism, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Truist, OrthoCarolina, GSM Services, The River District, Accela, Duke Energy, Recover Brands, Mastertent, Charlotte Water, Terra Bella, RSC Bio Solutions, and Clariant.

Catawba Riverkeeper hosted the first RiverFest in 2017 to celebrate the Catawba River and what it means to the community.

Proceeds benefit the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation’s mission to protect the 8,900 miles of waterways in the Catawba-Wateree River Basin for generations to come.

