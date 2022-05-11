ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Crash on NB 270 at 364 causing major delays

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS – A crash on northbound 270 at 364 is causing major delays Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. just south of Dorsett. It is unknown at this time how many cars were involved. It is also unknown if anyone was injured.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.

