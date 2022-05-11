Crash on NB 270 at 364 causing major delays
ST. LOUIS – A crash on northbound 270 at 364 is causing major delays Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. just south of Dorsett. It is unknown at this time how many cars were involved. It is also unknown if anyone was injured.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
