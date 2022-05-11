Coastal Flood Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Minnesota. Target Area: Douglas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Pine, southeastern St. Louis, eastern Carlton, western Lake and northwestern Douglas Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1230 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tower, to near Foxboro, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Tower around 1235 AM CDT. Oliver around 1245 AM CDT. Superior and Robinson around 1250 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Wisconsin Point, Ely, Winton and Burntside Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

