ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King George County, VA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for King George by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 14:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: King George...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Major A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Major County through 115 AM CDT At 1241 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles north of Canton Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fairview, Cleo Springs and Orienta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MAJOR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
George Washington, VA
City
Dahlgren, VA
County
King George County, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Washita Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Washita, southwestern Custer and central Beckham Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1157 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Erick to near Sayre to near Elk City. Movement was slowly northeast. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elk City, Sayre, Erick, Canute, Foss, Texola and Foss Reservoir. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 0 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Bayfield, Douglas, Washburn and Sawyer Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oliver, to 6 miles north of Birchwood, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Stone Lake around 105 AM CDT. Wisconsin Point around 110 AM CDT. Hawthorne around 115 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Poplar, Couderay, Maple, Radisson, Lake Nebagamon, Brule, Oulu and Winter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Washita THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WASHITA SOUTHWESTERN CUSTER AND NORTHEASTERN BECKHAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Tidal Flooding#Goose#Coastal Flood Advisory#Indian#Dahlgren Mllw Categories
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Sawyer; Washburn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pine, southeastern Carlton, Douglas, Washburn, Burnett and northwestern Sawyer Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1227 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Bruno, to near Hertel, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Spooner around 1240 AM CDT. Trego and Holyoke around 1245 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Foxboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN...NORTHWESTERN ELLSWORTH AND SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL COUNTIES At 1142 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dorrance, or near Wilson, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wilson, Lucas, Sylvan Grove, Dorrance, Wilson Lake and Wilson State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN...NORTHWESTERN ELLSWORTH AND SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL COUNTIES At 1142 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dorrance, or near Wilson, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wilson, Lucas, Sylvan Grove, Dorrance, Wilson Lake and Wilson State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Burnett by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burnett THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 213 TO EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 2 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA PINE IN NORTHEAST MINNESOTA CARLTON IN WISCONSIN THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 1 COUNTY IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BURNETT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLOQUET, GRANTSBURG, HINCKLEY, AND PINE CITY. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE FOND DU LAC BAND, CLOQUET DISTRICT, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, SAWYER DISTRICT AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, HINCKLEY AND, LENA LAKE AREAS.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:21:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Park Fire Warning The following message is transmitted at the request of Park County Communications. This is a Park County Communications message for May12... 2022 at 11:00PM. Park County Residents of Bear Trap Community Park be advised this is a Pre-Evacuation notice due to the High Park Fire burning in Teller County. At the current time there is no danger due to wind direction... however... if wind sift occurs you will receive an evacuation notice. If an evacuation is required please evacuate down Sioux Road to County Road 112.
PARK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Becker, Hubbard, North Beltrami, North Clearwater by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Becker; Hubbard; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; South Beltrami; South Clearwater STRONG WINDS ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA South winds up to 50 mph can be expected as the rainfall weakens and ends. These strong winds are not associated with severe thunderstorms, but occasionally occur after the passage of thunderstorms and may last for up to an hour before weakening.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville .The Wabash River in western Indiana continues to recede from rainfall that was substantial enough to cause lowland flooding. This downward trend is expected to continue. Remaining flooding, at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Riverton in southwest Indiana, will continue through early this weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.5 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kingman, Reno, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kingman; Reno; Sedgwick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Reno, west central Sedgwick and northeastern Kingman Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1150 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Cheney, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cheney, Murdock, Waterloo, Mt Vernon, Cheney State Park and Cheney Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 13:27:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville .The Wabash River in western Indiana continues to recede from rainfall that was substantial enough to cause lowland flooding. This downward trend is expected to continue. Remaining flooding, at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Riverton in southwest Indiana, will continue through early this weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.5 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Anoka, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anoka; Isanti; Kanabec; Mille Lacs THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW TORNADO WATCH 211 TO EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 4 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA ANOKA ISANTI KANABEC MILLE LACS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, MORA, AND PRINCETON.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 08:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lake County in east central South Dakota Extreme Northwestern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Miner County in east central South Dakota McCook County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 928 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Montrose, or 13 miles south of Lake Herman State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Orland around 940 AM CDT. Lake Herman State Park around 955 AM CDT. Madison and Wentworth around 1000 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy