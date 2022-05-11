Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Bayfield, Douglas, Washburn and Sawyer Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oliver, to 6 miles north of Birchwood, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Stone Lake around 105 AM CDT. Wisconsin Point around 110 AM CDT. Hawthorne around 115 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Poplar, Couderay, Maple, Radisson, Lake Nebagamon, Brule, Oulu and Winter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

CARLTON COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO