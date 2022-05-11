Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern St. Charles, southwestern Orleans, northeastern Terrebonne, northeastern Lafourche, Jefferson and northwestern Plaquemines Parishes through 115 AM CDT At 1218 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Estelle, or near Avondale, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Houma, Cut Off, Avondale, Larose, Marrero, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Galliano, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Lockport, Jean Lafitte, Mathews, Luling, Boutte, Myrtle Grove, Raceland and Estelle. This includes Interstate 310 between mile markers 10 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
