Saint Mary's County, MD

Coastal Flood Watch issued for St. Marys by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Minnesota. Target Area: Douglas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Pine, southeastern St. Louis, eastern Carlton, western Lake and northwestern Douglas Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1230 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tower, to near Foxboro, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Tower around 1235 AM CDT. Oliver around 1245 AM CDT. Superior and Robinson around 1250 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Wisconsin Point, Ely, Winton and Burntside Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Lower Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern St. Charles, southwestern Orleans, northeastern Terrebonne, northeastern Lafourche, Jefferson and northwestern Plaquemines Parishes through 115 AM CDT At 1218 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Estelle, or near Avondale, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Houma, Cut Off, Avondale, Larose, Marrero, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Galliano, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Lockport, Jean Lafitte, Mathews, Luling, Boutte, Myrtle Grove, Raceland and Estelle. This includes Interstate 310 between mile markers 10 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Bayfield, Douglas, Washburn and Sawyer Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oliver, to 6 miles north of Birchwood, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Stone Lake around 105 AM CDT. Wisconsin Point around 110 AM CDT. Hawthorne around 115 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Poplar, Couderay, Maple, Radisson, Lake Nebagamon, Brule, Oulu and Winter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
City
Piney Point, MD
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cook, Lake, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cook; Lake; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Cook County in northeastern Minnesota Eastern Lake County in northeastern Minnesota Eastern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 1130 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across southern portions of the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen southwest of Castle Danger. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. The main area of concern is Highway 61, where flash flooding may lead to bridge washouts, especially at the Cascade River. Flash flooding may quickly escalate once rivers exceed culvert capacity. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Marais, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Portage, Lutsen, Tofte, Beaver Bay, Taconite Harbor, Sugar Loaf Cove, Little Marais, Illgen City, Finland, Split Rock Lighthouse, Castle Danger, Hovland, Larsmont, Knife River, Alger, Temperance River State Park and White Pine Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Beckham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Beckham FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Oklahoma, including the following counties, Beckham and Roger Mills. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1135 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elk City, Sayre, Erick, Texola and Berlin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Burnett by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burnett THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 213 TO EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 2 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA PINE IN NORTHEAST MINNESOTA CARLTON IN WISCONSIN THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 1 COUNTY IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BURNETT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLOQUET, GRANTSBURG, HINCKLEY, AND PINE CITY. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE FOND DU LAC BAND, CLOQUET DISTRICT, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, SAWYER DISTRICT AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, HINCKLEY AND, LENA LAKE AREAS.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
Person
St. Mary
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville .The Wabash River in western Indiana continues to recede from rainfall that was substantial enough to cause lowland flooding. This downward trend is expected to continue. Remaining flooding, at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Riverton in southwest Indiana, will continue through early this weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.5 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Cook County through 1215 AM CDT At 1151 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 17 miles north of Gunflint Lake, to Grand Marais, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hovland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Sawyer; Washburn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pine, southeastern Carlton, Douglas, Washburn, Burnett and northwestern Sawyer Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1227 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Bruno, to near Hertel, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Spooner around 1240 AM CDT. Trego and Holyoke around 1245 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Foxboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Hettinger; Slope HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Adams, Bowman, Hettinger and Slope Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Becker, Hubbard, North Beltrami, North Clearwater by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Becker; Hubbard; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; South Beltrami; South Clearwater STRONG WINDS ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA South winds up to 50 mph can be expected as the rainfall weakens and ends. These strong winds are not associated with severe thunderstorms, but occasionally occur after the passage of thunderstorms and may last for up to an hour before weakening.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Roger Mills FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Oklahoma, including the following counties, Beckham and Roger Mills. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1135 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elk City, Sayre, Erick, Texola and Berlin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ROGER MILLS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN NORTHWESTERN ELLSWORTH AND SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN NORTHWESTERN ELLSWORTH AND SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Washita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WASHITA...SOUTHWESTERN CUSTER AND NORTHEASTERN BECKHAM COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Elk City, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elk City, Sayre, Burns Flat, Canute, Foss and Foss Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK

