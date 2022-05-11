Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Sawyer; Washburn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pine, southeastern Carlton, Douglas, Washburn, Burnett and northwestern Sawyer Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1227 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Bruno, to near Hertel, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Spooner around 1240 AM CDT. Trego and Holyoke around 1245 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Foxboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BURNETT COUNTY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO