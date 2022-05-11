Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harvey; McPherson; Reno; Sedgwick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern McPherson, eastern Reno, northwestern Sedgwick and western Harvey Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1212 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Haven, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hutchinson, Hesston, South Hutchinson, Halstead, Moundridge, Inman, Buhler, Haven, Burrton, Mount Hope, Pretty Prairie, Yoder, Hutchinson Airport, Cheney State Park and Cheney Lake. This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 41 and 50. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
