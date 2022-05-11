ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 14:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Major A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Major County through 115 AM CDT At 1241 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles north of Canton Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fairview, Cleo Springs and Orienta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MAJOR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Hettinger; Slope HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Adams, Bowman, Hettinger and Slope Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
State
District of Columbia
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:21:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Park Fire Warning The following message is transmitted at the request of Park County Communications. This is a Park County Communications message for May12... 2022 at 11:00PM. Park County Residents of Bear Trap Community Park be advised this is a Pre-Evacuation notice due to the High Park Fire burning in Teller County. At the current time there is no danger due to wind direction... however... if wind sift occurs you will receive an evacuation notice. If an evacuation is required please evacuate down Sioux Road to County Road 112.
PARK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Beckham, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Beckham; Roger Mills FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Oklahoma, including the following counties, Beckham and Roger Mills. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1135 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elk City, Sayre, Erick, Texola and Berlin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN NORTHWESTERN ELLSWORTH AND SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Local gusts to 75 mph are possible near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; Russell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN NORTHWESTERN ELLSWORTH AND SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Bayfield, Douglas, Washburn and Sawyer Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oliver, to 6 miles north of Birchwood, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Stone Lake around 105 AM CDT. Wisconsin Point around 110 AM CDT. Hawthorne around 115 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Poplar, Couderay, Maple, Radisson, Lake Nebagamon, Brule, Oulu and Winter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville .The Wabash River in western Indiana continues to recede from rainfall that was substantial enough to cause lowland flooding. This downward trend is expected to continue. Remaining flooding, at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Riverton in southwest Indiana, will continue through early this weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.5 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Lower Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern St. Charles, southwestern Orleans, northeastern Terrebonne, northeastern Lafourche, Jefferson and northwestern Plaquemines Parishes through 115 AM CDT At 1218 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Estelle, or near Avondale, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Houma, Cut Off, Avondale, Larose, Marrero, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Galliano, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Lockport, Jean Lafitte, Mathews, Luling, Boutte, Myrtle Grove, Raceland and Estelle. This includes Interstate 310 between mile markers 10 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Washita Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Washita, southwestern Custer and central Beckham Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1157 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Erick to near Sayre to near Elk City. Movement was slowly northeast. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elk City, Sayre, Erick, Canute, Foss, Texola and Foss Reservoir. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 0 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beckham, Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Washita THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WASHITA SOUTHWESTERN CUSTER AND NORTHEASTERN BECKHAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 02:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 13:27:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville .The Wabash River in western Indiana continues to recede from rainfall that was substantial enough to cause lowland flooding. This downward trend is expected to continue. Remaining flooding, at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Riverton in southwest Indiana, will continue through early this weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.5 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cook, Lake, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cook; Lake; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Cook County in northeastern Minnesota Eastern Lake County in northeastern Minnesota Eastern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 1130 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across southern portions of the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen southwest of Castle Danger. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. The main area of concern is Highway 61, where flash flooding may lead to bridge washouts, especially at the Cascade River. Flash flooding may quickly escalate once rivers exceed culvert capacity. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Marais, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Portage, Lutsen, Tofte, Beaver Bay, Taconite Harbor, Sugar Loaf Cove, Little Marais, Illgen City, Finland, Split Rock Lighthouse, Castle Danger, Hovland, Larsmont, Knife River, Alger, Temperance River State Park and White Pine Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Carlton, Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carlton; Pine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 213, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA PINE IN NORTHEAST MINNESOTA CARLTON IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BURNETT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLOQUET, GRANTSBURG, HINCKLEY, AND PINE CITY. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE FOND DU LAC BAND, CLOQUET DISTRICT, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, SAWYER DISTRICT AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, HINCKLEY AND, LENA LAKE AREAS.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Sawyer; Washburn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pine, southeastern Carlton, Douglas, Washburn, Burnett and northwestern Sawyer Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1227 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Bruno, to near Hertel, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Spooner around 1240 AM CDT. Trego and Holyoke around 1245 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Foxboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BURNETT COUNTY, WI

