Affordable Breakfast and Lunch Are Back at the Reopened Emily's Cafe at Emily Griffith

By Jehu Iyema
Westword
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Griffith Technical College, at 1860 Lincoln Street, has reopened Emily's Cafe, a place that allows its culinary students to get hands-on cooking experience. "We really wanted the students to cook in front of their customers," says chef Tim Inzano, who has been an instructor at the school for 24...

