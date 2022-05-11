ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, IA

A Monticello Bar & Restaurant is Closing This Month

By Courtlin
 3 days ago
Unfortunately, another Eastern Iowa restaurant will be closing its doors in the near future. On Tuesday, May 10th, owners of The Jitney announced on Facebook that the bar is set to close later this month. The post reads:. "We want to thank all of our customers, employees & vendors...

KOEL 950 AM

What’s the Cause of Increased Dog Attacks in Cedar Rapids?

The nationwide shutdowns that occurred in the previous years were terrible for a majority of people. We couldn't go anywhere or do anything. If we did it was spent wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from everyone we came in contact with. You might say we lost one of our basic human needs. Socialization. That could also be the case with dogs in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

2022 Floating Season Starts This Month On Maquoketa River

Hot temperatures in the Quad Cities mean finding water to cool off in. Most of the time you would head to a swimming pool or a splash pad, maybe even bust out the garden hose to help cool you off. But don't forget you can cool off this summer with a nice, easy float down an eastern Iowa river with your friends and some cold drinks.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Two Iowa Men Find 180 Pounds of Morel Mushrooms [PHOTO]

It's the biggest harvest you've ever seen. Holy morel mushroom. On Mother's Day, my dad and I were discussing how the warmer temperatures in the forecast would probably lead to good morel mushroom hunting this week. Turns out we were already late. The hunt of the century had happened the day before.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Farmers Almanac Shares The Best Planting Dates For Northeast Iowa

It’s the second week of May and all this warm weather can make anyone who plants crops anxious to get out there and get the seeds in the ground. Everything you plant is going to have different ranges of ideal planting times. These can be based on frost and moon dates. The Old Farmer’s Almanac looks at these when giving its recommendations for planting in Waterloo.
WATERLOO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

A Cedar Valley Favorite Brewery is Expanding to Des Moines

Singlespeed is one of the best locations to try local beers and sit down for a meal with the family or friends in the Cedar Valley. I've eaten and had drinks there with friends from church, my best friend and his family, and my friends who have a little more of a raunchy sense of humor. Along with the wide variety of options when it comes to beer and food, you have options in choosing from your different social circles.
DES MOINES, IA
