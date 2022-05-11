ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

School bus, dump truck crash head-on in south Charlotte, 15 students hurt, officials say

By Mike Andrews
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lEPz_0faEybUb00

Editor’s Note: CMS initially reported that 40 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. They have since clarified that information and now say 15 students were on the school bus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A school bus carrying students to South Mecklenburg High School was involved in a serious head-on crash in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

CMS officials said the school bus and a dump truck crashed head-on near Sharonbrook Drive and Sharon Road West.

Images from the scene showed severe damage to the front of the bus.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBXRA_0faEybUb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46M6zl_0faEybUb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wt6yp_0faEybUb00
  • (Credit: WJZY)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUesR_0faEybUb00

CMS officials said the crash involved Bus 222 which was carrying students to South Meck.

The bus was carrying 15 students. Fourteen of those students were taken to the hospital with injuries. One student refused to be transported, according to CMS.

The bus driver was also confirmed to have suffered injuries, officials said. All injuries to the students were non-life-threatening.

Videos and photos show oceanfront homes in Outer Banks collapse into the ocean

Medic reported that 17 people in total were hurt. One person had life-threatening injuries and another suffered serious injuries.

Total hospital transport breakdown:

  • One student refused to be taken to the hospital
  • Two adults were transported to CMC Main in Uptown Charlotte
  • Nine students were transported to CMC Main
  • Five students were transported to Novant Presbyterian

Atrium Health officials said that none of the students or adult patients had been discharged from CMC Main or the Levine Children’s Hospital as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Charlotte Fire officials said it took an hour to free the driver of the dump truck from the vehicle. The bus driver was freed in 30 minutes.

The cause of this serious crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

One killed, another injured in crash on I-485 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed later Thursday afternoon in a crash that occurred on I-485, Medic says. According to the NC Department of Transportation, the accident happened at I-485 mile marker 18 near Oakdale Road around 3:59 p.m. Medic says one person was pronounced dead on scene...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
fox46.com

Witnesses, parents react to CMS school bus crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The students injured in the bus crash were rushed to area hospitals and never made it to school Wednesday at South Mecklenburg High School. A dad tells Queen City News the school responded immediately to get in touch with all parents, while a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

'Horrific': Neighbor heard loud boom as school bus crashed

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 'Horrific': Neighbor heard loud boom as school bus crashed. Angie Washington, who lives in the area where a Charlotte school bus crashed, told a reporter...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

1 hospitalized after crashing into school bus in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after crashing into a school bus, according to authorities. None of the 14 children on the bus at the time were hurt, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The person who was injured was driving a vehicle at […]
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Dump Truck#Uptown Charlotte#Traffic Accident#Cms#Wjzy#Cmc Main
WCNC

Man charged with shooting CATS driver has case continued by judge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Darian Dru Thavychith, the man charged with shooting and killing Charlotte bus driver Ethan Rivera in Uptown earlier this year had his case continued by a judge Thursday. Thavychith was scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday before his case was continued. His next court date...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wccbcharlotte.com

Woman Facing Multiple Charges After ‘Serious’ Gastonia Crash

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Bessemer City woman is facing multiple charges, including DWI, after a serious collision involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police officers, along with fire and rescue personnel, responded to Highway 321 near Roechling Street around 2 p.m. after a...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

44K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy