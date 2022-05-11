ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Winkler gets book deal, memoir to come out in 2024

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Henry Winkler is busy as ever these days, but the actor is still making time to write a memoir. Celadon Books announced Wednesday that it has a deal with Winkler to tell...

