ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

US inflation hit 8.3% over past year but slowed from previous month’s 4-decade high

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — US inflation hit 8.3% over...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The Fed just increased interest rates by the most since 2000. A former official says it’s not nearly enough to slow inflation.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate this week by half a percent in an attempt to reign in historic levels of inflation, which has risen more quickly over the past year than any time in the last four decades.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. inflation simmers, worst of price gains likely behind

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer price growth slowed sharply in April as gasoline eased off record highs, suggesting inflation has probably peaked, though it is likely to stay hot for a while and keep the Federal Reserve's foot on the brakes to cool demand. That aspect was reinforced...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Ap#The Associated Press
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy