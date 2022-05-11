ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Wilco to play two CNY concerts; Gov’t Mule adds Beak & Skiff show

By Geoff Herbert
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Wilco is coming to Central New York for two concerts, and Gov’t Mule has added a show after postponing its spring tour. Wilco will perform Aug. 21 at Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown and Aug. 23 at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette. Both shows are part of the Jeff Tweedy-led...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Jazz Central hosts NY premiere of chamber opera

Currently celebrating its 18th Season, Chelsea Opera will return to the Jazz Central theater with a limited engagement of an exciting contemporary work for voice and chamber ensemble, The Parting. This chamber opera concerns personal encounters with the evils of the Holocaust and attest to the life-affirming value of poetry and historic reflection. There will be two performances, on Saturday, May 21 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m. in the intimate Jazz Central theater at 441 E. Washington St. in downtown Syracuse. General admission tickets are $35 at http://www.chelseaopera.org/season.html .
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Country Music Icon Announces New Tour; One Date Coming Up In CNY

With all these amazing country artists coming to Central New York this year, why not add another one to your list. Craig Morgan is hitting the road and going on tour this fall. He's teaming up with Operation Finally Home to launch the "God, Family, Country Tour". His 11-dates planned will hit a variety of theaters and auditoriums across the United States. As a fellow Army veteran, his final show will wrap up on Veteran's Day at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
WATERLOO, NY
Syracuse.com

Be princess for a day in Upstate NY with royal carriage rides

Take a ride of enchantment this summer in Upstate New York with a horse-drawn carriage ride hosted by some of your favorite fairytale princesses. Royal Promise Productions, based in Central New York, is partnering with CNY Carriage Company and the City of Auburn Parks and Recreation for a summer of regal experiences in Hoopes Park. One Sunday each month will feature an event with a different princess.
AUBURN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Lafayette, NY
Syracuse.com

Food Truck Battle, rubber duck race, roller derby: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend

Anyone else itching to throw on some sandals and fire up the barbeque? Upstate has got all of your grilling and outdoor adventuring needs covered this weekend. First up, this year’s food truck battle with dozens of cuisines to sample, from seafood to salt potatoes. More outside: African drum and dance workshops for the next seven weeks in parks around Syracuse, a rubber duck race in Trumansburg, Big Truck Day for the kids, a history of Green Lakes State Park and so, so many yard sales. If you’d rather indulge in the arts, head to Ithaca for a concert with acoustic guitarist Martin Sexton or the theater production “Delia Divided,” a play about mental health and incarceration. Dave Koechner (Todd Packer from “The Office”) will bring the laughs to Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, and roller derby is back!
SYRACUSE, NY
thenewshouse.com

The Carrier Dome: Home to sold-out concerts and Syracuse University Athletics

Last month, Paul McCartney announced his return to Syracuse on his sell-out 2022 tour, which will be followed by Elton John’s performance scheduled for September 2022. These performances will be held in The Carrier Dome, located in the center of Syracuse University’s campus and the hub for various student events. Yet, what is it that draws these artists to Upstate New York, rather than its neighboring, lively cities such as New York City, Philadelphia and Boston?
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Haynes
Person
Andrew Bird
Person
Courtney Barnett
Person
Jeff Tweedy
Big Frog 104

Country Superstar Coming to Buffalo Bills Stadium for First Time in History

One of the biggest stars in country music is bringing his massive concert to the Buffalo Bills stadium for the first time in history this summer. Garth Brooks, the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold, will return to Western New York for the first time in over 7 years. He's bringing his tour to Highmark Stadium, the last major stadium concert appearance in New York State.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Thunder Island reopening soon; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for May 11)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 49. Another sunny day. See 5-day forecast. CHICKEN WING FESTIVAL RETURNS: The Battle of the Wings is returning to the Inner Harbor for the first time since the Covid pandemic begin. The two-day festival will feature 11 restaurants competing for the best chicken wings in Syracuse, plus live bands, food trucks and more. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Walt Shepperd, well-known Syracuse media personality, dies

Walt Shepperd, well-known in Syracuse as a long-time writer for the Syracuse New Times and leader of The Media Unit, has died, his family said. Media Unit alumni announced his death in their Facebook group, with his daughter’s permission. The group said he died of complications from a stroke with his daughter by his side.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse breaks a record high Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Syracuse has broken the record high for May 12 with a temperature of 85° as of 5 p.m. It has been as warm as 84° on this date as recently as 2014 but also in 1993 and 1985. A large area of high...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Cny#Gov T Mule Adds
Syracuse.com

Chaos at Salina bar; plus, a new Syracuse basketball commit (Good Morning CNY for May 12)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 59. Sunshine continues. See 5-day forecast. BIRD WATCHING: It’s prime time for viewing Great Blue Herons at the Sterling Nature Center, but a unique Bald Eagle pair has also settled into an old heron nest, presenting another fantastic birding opportunity. See more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Southern Tier Businessman Wins on Derby Long-Shot, Donates to Charity

Luck on a lark is being turned into more luck—for local charities. Businessman Adam Weitsman hit it big at the Kentucky Derby without even having a horse in the running. According to his Facebook page and a report from WIVT TV, Weitsman, sitting with friends at Table 21, decided to place a five-dollar bet on long-shot, last minute entry: horse number 21: Rich Strike, which ended up winning the Derby at 80-to-1 odds. Weitsman says he won an over $70,000 on the Trifecta.
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
96.1 The Eagle

Central New York Couple Keeps Nostalgia Alive, Purchases Thunder Island Water Park

I remember the jingle playing on television like it was yesterday:. "The most fun in the sun, where you'll meet everyone-- Here on Thunder Island! THUNDER ISLAND!" Thunder Island was a staple of my childhood. I could actually argue that as a kid, the water part I visited the most was Thunder Island. I have family that lives in Oswego County, so the park at 21 Wilcox Road in Fulton was the closest way to cool off on a summer day.
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
53K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy