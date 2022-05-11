A Monticello Bar & Restaurant is Closing This Month

Hungry Adventureland guests will have some new options when it comes to food in 2022!. Adventureland in Altoona will officially open for the season on Saturday, May 14th, and it will be the first time visitors get a look at some of the changes that the new owners have made over the past several months. The park had been owned by the Krantz family since its opening in 1974, but it was sold to Palace Entertainment in late 2021. Guests may notice a few rides missing, as Falling Star, Lighthouse, and Lady Luck were all removed, but nine new rides will debut this summer, with a tenth set to be announced sometime this year. According to the Des Moines Register, the unannounced tenth ride will take the place of Falling Star.

ALTOONA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO